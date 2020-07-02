13180 LOWER HARDEN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Built in 2018 this beautiful 2-story home at Laureate Park has everything that your family needs and more! 5 bed/4 bath with a detached 1 bedroom apartment with a full kitchen, private bedroom and full bath above the 3-car garage. Fenced and paved patio with a private heated pool and summer kitchen. Ceramic tile throughout the house and carpet in bedrooms only. Master Suite is downstairs with a walking closet and double vanities. Laureate Park is located on A-rated schools district, close to major hospitals and universities also plenty of great restaurants and shops. Rent includes basic cable TV, internet and access to all the community amenities. HOUSE CAN BE RENTED SEPARATELY(WITHOUT GARAGE APARTMENT) FOR $3250.00 AND APARTMENT ALONE FOR $1400.00