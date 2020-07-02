All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

13180 LOWER HARDEN AVENUE

13180 Lower Harden Ave · No Longer Available
Location

13180 Lower Harden Ave, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Built in 2018 this beautiful 2-story home at Laureate Park has everything that your family needs and more! 5 bed/4 bath with a detached 1 bedroom apartment with a full kitchen, private bedroom and full bath above the 3-car garage. Fenced and paved patio with a private heated pool and summer kitchen. Ceramic tile throughout the house and carpet in bedrooms only. Master Suite is downstairs with a walking closet and double vanities. Laureate Park is located on A-rated schools district, close to major hospitals and universities also plenty of great restaurants and shops. Rent includes basic cable TV, internet and access to all the community amenities. HOUSE CAN BE RENTED SEPARATELY(WITHOUT GARAGE APARTMENT) FOR $3250.00 AND APARTMENT ALONE FOR $1400.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13180 LOWER HARDEN AVENUE have any available units?
13180 LOWER HARDEN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13180 LOWER HARDEN AVENUE have?
Some of 13180 LOWER HARDEN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13180 LOWER HARDEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13180 LOWER HARDEN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13180 LOWER HARDEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 13180 LOWER HARDEN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 13180 LOWER HARDEN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 13180 LOWER HARDEN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 13180 LOWER HARDEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13180 LOWER HARDEN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13180 LOWER HARDEN AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 13180 LOWER HARDEN AVENUE has a pool.
Does 13180 LOWER HARDEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13180 LOWER HARDEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13180 LOWER HARDEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13180 LOWER HARDEN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

