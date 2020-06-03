All apartments in Orlando
13142 Kocher Way

13142 Kocher Way · No Longer Available
Location

13142 Kocher Way, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
13142 Kocher Way Available 03/27/20 Spacious 2/2 +Hobby Room Townhome with Garage In Laureate Park at Lake Nona - Orlando - Spacious 2/2 +hobby room townhome with 2 car garage is located in desirable Laureate Park at Lake Nona and it will be available 3/27/20. The community features a resort style pool, market, restaurant, biking and walking trails, dog parks and fitness center. The home features tile in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. An over sized brick paver patio on the front entrance of the home is perfect for grilling. Includes a cozy hobby area on the first floor, great for office space. A large, fully equipped kitchen includes granite counters, 42 inch wood cabinets, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The spacious master bedroom is on the 2nd the floor and features a very large master closet. The master bath features double sinks, ample cabinetry, separate shower and garden tub. A stackable washer dryer unit is included. There is a large 2 car garage with opener. This townhome is ideally located, close to entertainment, restaurants, major highways and Medical City. Pets will be considered.

(RLNE5532990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13142 Kocher Way have any available units?
13142 Kocher Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13142 Kocher Way have?
Some of 13142 Kocher Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13142 Kocher Way currently offering any rent specials?
13142 Kocher Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13142 Kocher Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13142 Kocher Way is pet friendly.
Does 13142 Kocher Way offer parking?
Yes, 13142 Kocher Way offers parking.
Does 13142 Kocher Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13142 Kocher Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13142 Kocher Way have a pool?
Yes, 13142 Kocher Way has a pool.
Does 13142 Kocher Way have accessible units?
No, 13142 Kocher Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13142 Kocher Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13142 Kocher Way does not have units with dishwashers.

