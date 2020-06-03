Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

13142 Kocher Way Available 03/27/20 Spacious 2/2 +Hobby Room Townhome with Garage In Laureate Park at Lake Nona - Orlando - Spacious 2/2 +hobby room townhome with 2 car garage is located in desirable Laureate Park at Lake Nona and it will be available 3/27/20. The community features a resort style pool, market, restaurant, biking and walking trails, dog parks and fitness center. The home features tile in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. An over sized brick paver patio on the front entrance of the home is perfect for grilling. Includes a cozy hobby area on the first floor, great for office space. A large, fully equipped kitchen includes granite counters, 42 inch wood cabinets, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The spacious master bedroom is on the 2nd the floor and features a very large master closet. The master bath features double sinks, ample cabinetry, separate shower and garden tub. A stackable washer dryer unit is included. There is a large 2 car garage with opener. This townhome is ideally located, close to entertainment, restaurants, major highways and Medical City. Pets will be considered.



(RLNE5532990)