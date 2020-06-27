All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1310 Angeline Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1310 Angeline Avenue
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:25 PM

1310 Angeline Avenue

1310 Angeline Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1310 Angeline Avenue, Orlando, FL 32807
Dover Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location for this beautiful home in Dover Manor. Near downtown but still has the suburban feel. This single story, 4 bedroom 2 bath home has over 1600 square feet of living space and has a pool and private back yard. The kitchen features light wood cabinets and white appliances and is open to the dining area, great for entertaining. This home is a must see!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Angeline Avenue have any available units?
1310 Angeline Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1310 Angeline Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Angeline Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Angeline Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Angeline Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Angeline Avenue offer parking?
No, 1310 Angeline Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1310 Angeline Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Angeline Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Angeline Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1310 Angeline Avenue has a pool.
Does 1310 Angeline Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1310 Angeline Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Angeline Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 Angeline Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 Angeline Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1310 Angeline Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32827

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach