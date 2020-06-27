1310 Angeline Avenue

Amenities

Great location for this beautiful home in Dover Manor. Near downtown but still has the suburban feel. This single story, 4 bedroom 2 bath home has over 1600 square feet of living space and has a pool and private back yard. The kitchen features light wood cabinets and white appliances and is open to the dining area, great for entertaining. This home is a must see!



