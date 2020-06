12849 BOVET AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage volleyball court

BRAND NEW GARAGE APARTMENT BUILT FOR YOUR NEEDS. YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS ADORABLE APARTMENT THAT WILL KNOCK YOUR SOCKS OFF. IT IS NEAR THE AIRPORT, SHOPPING, DISNEY, SEA WORD, THE VA HOSPITAL, UCF MEDICAL SCHOOL AND MORE. HOME HAS MANY UPGRADES SUCH AS TILE IN ALL AREAS EXCEPT BEDROOM, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES WASHER AND DRYER AND MORE. YOU WILL HAVE ACCESS TO THE BEACH VOLLEYBALL, FITNESS GYM, HUGE RESORT STYLE POOL WITH CABANAS AND RESTAURANTS WALKING DISTANCE. THIS WOULD BE AN IDEAL HOME FOR ONE THAT IS ATTENDING UCF MEDICAL SCHOOL. THIS PLACE WONT LAST LONG!!!!!