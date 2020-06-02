All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 125-1 E PINE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
125-1 E PINE STREET
Last updated April 10 2020 at 12:57 AM

125-1 E PINE STREET

125-1 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

125-1 Pine Street, Orlando, FL 32824
Taft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location. Situated in one of the nation's top art districts, you'll be within a casual stroll to numerous galleries, live music venues and entertainment opportunities. Downtown Orlando's Central Business District puts you front and center to the area's finest finance, government and commerce. And don't worry, those everyday conveniences are just around the corner too. The Orlando Farmers Market is in walking distance from the community, while Publix is a only a five-minute drive away. Overlooking Lake Eola this transforms your place to live into your new playground. From outdoor amenities that include an elevated pool deck, barbecue grills, fire pit lounge, and outdoor seating, to an on-site fitness center and yoga studio Inside contemporary interiors are as stylish as they are functional with hard-surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, vinyl-plank flooring and stacked washers and dryers. And for those who adore upgrades, select homes include moveable kitchen islands and frameless shower doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125-1 E PINE STREET have any available units?
125-1 E PINE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 125-1 E PINE STREET have?
Some of 125-1 E PINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125-1 E PINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
125-1 E PINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125-1 E PINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 125-1 E PINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 125-1 E PINE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 125-1 E PINE STREET offers parking.
Does 125-1 E PINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125-1 E PINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125-1 E PINE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 125-1 E PINE STREET has a pool.
Does 125-1 E PINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 125-1 E PINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 125-1 E PINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125-1 E PINE STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach