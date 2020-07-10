All apartments in Orlando
1233 E Ridgewood St - B

1233 Ridgewood Street
Location

1233 Ridgewood Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bathtub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quiet upstairs apartment, walking distance to Downtown Orlando!

Charming older wood frame duplex with 2 screen porches, (80 sq ft, 44 sq ft). Apartment includes claw-foot bathtub, antique glass in windows, wood floors and more.

Water and yard service included.

You can submit an application by clicking on this link www.RentInOrangeCounty.com. Once on the website you will find a link on the right hand side that says Rental Application. Click on Rental Application and it will take you directly to our online application.

One pet allowed with approved pet app, $200 Pet SD plus $50 per month pet rent.
2 story frame duplex. Ea. Unit 1 bedrrom, 1 bath. 400 square feet each.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 E Ridgewood St - B have any available units?
1233 E Ridgewood St - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1233 E Ridgewood St - B have?
Some of 1233 E Ridgewood St - B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 E Ridgewood St - B currently offering any rent specials?
1233 E Ridgewood St - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 E Ridgewood St - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1233 E Ridgewood St - B is pet friendly.
Does 1233 E Ridgewood St - B offer parking?
No, 1233 E Ridgewood St - B does not offer parking.
Does 1233 E Ridgewood St - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 E Ridgewood St - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 E Ridgewood St - B have a pool?
No, 1233 E Ridgewood St - B does not have a pool.
Does 1233 E Ridgewood St - B have accessible units?
No, 1233 E Ridgewood St - B does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 E Ridgewood St - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 E Ridgewood St - B does not have units with dishwashers.

