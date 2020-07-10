1233 E Ridgewood St - B

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quiet upstairs apartment, walking distance to Downtown Orlando!



Charming older wood frame duplex with 2 screen porches, (80 sq ft, 44 sq ft). Apartment includes claw-foot bathtub, antique glass in windows, wood floors and more.



Water and yard service included.



You can submit an application by clicking on this link www.RentInOrangeCounty.com. Once on the website you will find a link on the right hand side that says Rental Application. Click on Rental Application and it will take you directly to our online application.



One pet allowed with approved pet app, $200 Pet SD plus $50 per month pet rent.

2 story frame duplex. Ea. Unit 1 bedrrom, 1 bath. 400 square feet each.