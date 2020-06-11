All apartments in Orlando
12288 Pescara Lane
Last updated April 11 2019

12288 Pescara Lane

12288 Pescara Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12288 Pescara Ln, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
24hr gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Modern 3/2 plus bonus room single story duplex with lawn care, basic cable and internet included located in the desirable Villagewalk at Lake Nona community is available now! This is the community you want to call home as it features a 26,000 square foot Town Center, 24-hour state-of the-art Fitness Center, Heated resort-style Swimming Pool, Heated Lap Pool, 6 lighted clay Tennis Courts, Basketball Court, Tot Lot, 24-hour Manned gate entrance, Lakeside gazebo and event lawn, Miles of walking paths and pedestrian, bridges, Library/Business center, Card Room, On-site Lifestyle and Activities Director and a Multi-purpose Ballroom. This spacious modernized home has a Mediterranean tile roof, paver driveway and entrance, and a two car garage. Inside you are greeted with modern fixtures and luxurious upgraded tile flooring in all the living areas. The roomy kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space as well as upgraded dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. A large dining and living room area lead into a bonus room that overlooks the vast screened and tiled patio. The patio looks out over the water and it is the perfect space to relax in the evenings or for cookouts. The roomy master bedroom has a spa like master bath with his and hers sinks and a large walk in shower, while the closet features custom shelving. On the opposite of the home are two additional bedrooms and a full bath. Washer and dryer are included. Pet will be considered. Lease must be submitted to HOA 20 days before move in. Please add yourself to the waiting list to be contacted to schedule a showing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12288 Pescara Lane have any available units?
12288 Pescara Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 12288 Pescara Lane have?
Some of 12288 Pescara Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12288 Pescara Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12288 Pescara Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12288 Pescara Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12288 Pescara Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12288 Pescara Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12288 Pescara Lane offers parking.
Does 12288 Pescara Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12288 Pescara Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12288 Pescara Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12288 Pescara Lane has a pool.
Does 12288 Pescara Lane have accessible units?
No, 12288 Pescara Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12288 Pescara Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12288 Pescara Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
