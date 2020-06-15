12286 REGAL LILY LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym game room parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Luxury house in Villagewalk for RENT! Don’t miss this opportunity to live in beautiful Villagewalk at Lake Nona! Stunning move in ready home in gated, resort style community close to new medical city, USTA, KPMG. Rent INCLUDES , complete lawn care, cable, internet, phone, alarm monitoring and access to amenities of clubhouse. This fairly new home situated on a fantastic water front home site and offers 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, office, formal dining, great room, and large Game Room. One bedroom with full bath down stairs is very practical. Many upgrades not normally found in a home at this price including a gourmet kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Master suite is located on the second floor and offers his/her sinks, garden tub, shower and his/her walk-in closet. Located in this Resort style community, HOA takes care of complete lawn maintenance including watering of the lawn to give you time to enjoy resort-style community’s amenities, 26,000 sq.ft. waterfront Town Center, library, catering kitchen, heated resort-style swimming and lap pool, six lighted clay tennis courts, state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, basketball court, walking paths and a full-time Activity Director. Fabulous opportunity to live in a stunning move in ready home located at a resort style community close to medical city, USTA and opposite to the country club. Schedule a showing TODAY! There's a full time Activity Director on staff that plans daily activities. It’s a highly sought-after location close to excellent schools, medical facilities, shopping, banking, entertainment and recreational venues.