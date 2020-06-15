All apartments in Orlando
12286 REGAL LILY LANE

12286 Regal Lily Lane · (407) 616-6247
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12286 Regal Lily Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4016 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Luxury house in Villagewalk for RENT! Don’t miss this opportunity to live in beautiful Villagewalk at Lake Nona! Stunning move in ready home in gated, resort style community close to new medical city, USTA, KPMG. Rent INCLUDES , complete lawn care, cable, internet, phone, alarm monitoring and access to amenities of clubhouse. This fairly new home situated on a fantastic water front home site and offers 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, office, formal dining, great room, and large Game Room. One bedroom with full bath down stairs is very practical. Many upgrades not normally found in a home at this price including a gourmet kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Master suite is located on the second floor and offers his/her sinks, garden tub, shower and his/her walk-in closet. Located in this Resort style community, HOA takes care of complete lawn maintenance including watering of the lawn to give you time to enjoy resort-style community’s amenities, 26,000 sq.ft. waterfront Town Center, library, catering kitchen, heated resort-style swimming and lap pool, six lighted clay tennis courts, state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, basketball court, walking paths and a full-time Activity Director. Fabulous opportunity to live in a stunning move in ready home located at a resort style community close to medical city, USTA and opposite to the country club. Schedule a showing TODAY! There's a full time Activity Director on staff that plans daily activities. It’s a highly sought-after location close to excellent schools, medical facilities, shopping, banking, entertainment and recreational venues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12286 REGAL LILY LANE have any available units?
12286 REGAL LILY LANE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 12286 REGAL LILY LANE have?
Some of 12286 REGAL LILY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12286 REGAL LILY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12286 REGAL LILY LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12286 REGAL LILY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12286 REGAL LILY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 12286 REGAL LILY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12286 REGAL LILY LANE does offer parking.
Does 12286 REGAL LILY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12286 REGAL LILY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12286 REGAL LILY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12286 REGAL LILY LANE has a pool.
Does 12286 REGAL LILY LANE have accessible units?
No, 12286 REGAL LILY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12286 REGAL LILY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12286 REGAL LILY LANE has units with dishwashers.
