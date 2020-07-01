12272 REGAL LILY LN

Amenities

Listing Agent - Hector Gonzalez - hectorgonzalezrealtor@gmail.com - Enjoy Resort Style Living in this Spacious Executive Home! This is a 5 bedroom, 4 baths, 2-story single-family home in the highly sought after Village

Walk at Lake Nona community, only 2 minutes from Medical City. The kitchen with stainless steel appliances, elegant granite countertops and plenty

of maple cabinetry, is the Command Center of this home. The modern Open Layout gives you easy access to formal and informal dining areas,

making it perfect for hosting guests & family gatherings, while at the same time enjoying stunning water views from wherever you are in this home.

The Village Walk at Lake Nona community features a 24-hour guarded gated entrance, fitness center, heated resort-style pool, heated lap pool, 6

lighted tennis courts, lighted basketball courts, tot lot playground, lakeside gazebo, paved biking and walking trails around lakes and Venetian styled

bridges and much more! You will also find a Gorgeous Town Center with meeting facilities, ballroom, with lots of activities. In Village Walk at Lake

Nona, you also have a restaurant, spa salon, post office and gas station only for the residents! ALL these amenities are included in the HOA, plus

lawn maintenance, cable TV, phone, Internet and alarm.



