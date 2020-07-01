All apartments in Orlando
12272 REGAL LILY LN
12272 REGAL LILY LN

12272 Regal Lily Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12272 Regal Lily Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Listing Agent - Hector Gonzalez - hectorgonzalezrealtor@gmail.com - Enjoy Resort Style Living in this Spacious Executive Home! This is a 5 bedroom, 4 baths, 2-story single-family home in the highly sought after Village
Walk at Lake Nona community, only 2 minutes from Medical City. The kitchen with stainless steel appliances, elegant granite countertops and plenty
of maple cabinetry, is the Command Center of this home. The modern Open Layout gives you easy access to formal and informal dining areas,
making it perfect for hosting guests & family gatherings, while at the same time enjoying stunning water views from wherever you are in this home.
The Village Walk at Lake Nona community features a 24-hour guarded gated entrance, fitness center, heated resort-style pool, heated lap pool, 6
lighted tennis courts, lighted basketball courts, tot lot playground, lakeside gazebo, paved biking and walking trails around lakes and Venetian styled
bridges and much more! You will also find a Gorgeous Town Center with meeting facilities, ballroom, with lots of activities. In Village Walk at Lake
Nona, you also have a restaurant, spa salon, post office and gas station only for the residents! ALL these amenities are included in the HOA, plus
lawn maintenance, cable TV, phone, Internet and alarm.

(RLNE5191139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12272 REGAL LILY LN have any available units?
12272 REGAL LILY LN doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 12272 REGAL LILY LN have?
Some of 12272 REGAL LILY LN's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and gym.
Is 12272 REGAL LILY LN currently offering any rent specials?
12272 REGAL LILY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12272 REGAL LILY LN pet-friendly?
No, 12272 REGAL LILY LN is not pet friendly.
Does 12272 REGAL LILY LN offer parking?
No, 12272 REGAL LILY LN does not offer parking.
Does 12272 REGAL LILY LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12272 REGAL LILY LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12272 REGAL LILY LN have a pool?
Yes, 12272 REGAL LILY LN has a pool.
Does 12272 REGAL LILY LN have accessible units?
No, 12272 REGAL LILY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 12272 REGAL LILY LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 12272 REGAL LILY LN does not have units with dishwashers.

