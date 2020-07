Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Location, Location, Location, Metrowest is one of the top areas in the greater Orlando. Nearby everywhere, schools, shopping, parks, groceries, I/4, FL 408 and Turnpike 5 - 10 mins away. This unit is golf course front, from the balcony you can enjoy the green view. Very quiet gated community, also this unit has a private storage outside, one covered assigned parking. Tile throughout, 1st floor, laundry with washer and dryer, nice master bedroom.