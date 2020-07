Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

What a great opportunity to rent this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath POOL home in a great location! A great open floor plan gives this home a very modern feel. A screened-in patio is great for relaxing or entertaining! Owner is willing to leave ALL furniture, or remove all furniture, whatever you prefer! This rental price INCLUDES: Pool service, lawn service, security system, AND pest control! Apply today, don't miss out!