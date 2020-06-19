All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

1222 Elmwood St.

1222 Elmwood Street · (407) 772-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1222 Elmwood Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1222 Elmwood St. · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1582 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
Beautiful 2BD/2BA Near Downtown Orlando- Priced to Rent! - This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,582 sqft duplex is located near downtown Orlando! Upon entry, you'll be greeted by the open floor plan and the light and airy feel in the main living areas! The home has beautiful dark wood flooring throughout the first floor of the home. The main living room has vaulted ceilings that provide an open feeling. The kitchen has plenty of storage and counter space and it includes stainless steel appliances such as the range, dishwasher, over the range microwave, and refrigerator. Off to the side of the kitchen, you'll find one of the bathrooms and bedrooms. Through the back of the kitchen you'll find an additional living space, which could be used as a den or an office. The second living space area has French doors that lead to one of the bedrooms on the first floor. There's another set of French doors that lead to the spacious and fenced in backyard. The second floor of the duplex features the spacious and private master suite. The master bedroom has plush carpeting, a walk in closet, and an en-suite bath. Rounding out this beautiful duplex is the included washer and dryer, upgraded lighting fixtures, fenced in back yard, and mature landscaping. Lawn service and pest control is included in the monthly rent. This home is also right next to the Greenwood Urban Gardens where you can enjoy a park, walking trail, and community garden. Close to downtown Orlando, Mills 50, the Milk District, Thorton Park, Lake Haven Park, shopping, dining, entertainment, I4, and 408- You don't want to miss out on calling this place home!

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5761564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Elmwood St. have any available units?
1222 Elmwood St. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 Elmwood St. have?
Some of 1222 Elmwood St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 Elmwood St. currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Elmwood St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Elmwood St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1222 Elmwood St. is pet friendly.
Does 1222 Elmwood St. offer parking?
No, 1222 Elmwood St. does not offer parking.
Does 1222 Elmwood St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1222 Elmwood St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Elmwood St. have a pool?
No, 1222 Elmwood St. does not have a pool.
Does 1222 Elmwood St. have accessible units?
No, 1222 Elmwood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 Elmwood St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1222 Elmwood St. has units with dishwashers.
