1222 Elmwood St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden

Beautiful 2BD/2BA Near Downtown Orlando- Priced to Rent! - This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,582 sqft duplex is located near downtown Orlando! Upon entry, you'll be greeted by the open floor plan and the light and airy feel in the main living areas! The home has beautiful dark wood flooring throughout the first floor of the home. The main living room has vaulted ceilings that provide an open feeling. The kitchen has plenty of storage and counter space and it includes stainless steel appliances such as the range, dishwasher, over the range microwave, and refrigerator. Off to the side of the kitchen, you'll find one of the bathrooms and bedrooms. Through the back of the kitchen you'll find an additional living space, which could be used as a den or an office. The second living space area has French doors that lead to one of the bedrooms on the first floor. There's another set of French doors that lead to the spacious and fenced in backyard. The second floor of the duplex features the spacious and private master suite. The master bedroom has plush carpeting, a walk in closet, and an en-suite bath. Rounding out this beautiful duplex is the included washer and dryer, upgraded lighting fixtures, fenced in back yard, and mature landscaping. Lawn service and pest control is included in the monthly rent. This home is also right next to the Greenwood Urban Gardens where you can enjoy a park, walking trail, and community garden. Close to downtown Orlando, Mills 50, the Milk District, Thorton Park, Lake Haven Park, shopping, dining, entertainment, I4, and 408- You don't want to miss out on calling this place home!



