1219 YATES STREET

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

A hidden jewel of a home nestled in one of Orlando's most coveted neighborhoods. This 4 bedroom 3 bath College Park home has just been completed remodeled. The chef's kitchen features a gas range, solid wood designer cabinets, Quartz counter tops with built in cutting board. Oversize pantry, huge island with seating and lots of natural light complete the theme. This open Family, Dining, Kitchen area will be an enjoyable entertaining oasis. The remodel includes a new spectacular master suite with access to the covered patio. Huge walk in closet, and a spa like master bath with soaking tub, and separate shower area featuring a rain shower and body sprays. This home features a separate second master with en-suite bath and 2 other bedrooms and bath. Large laundry room with utility sink leads to the single car garage. A Tank-less Hot Water Heater and Brand New AC system makes for an energy efficient home! Easy access to Edgewater Dr, shopping and restaurants.