Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:00 AM

1219 YATES STREET

1219 Yates Street · No Longer Available
Location

1219 Yates Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
A hidden jewel of a home nestled in one of Orlando's most coveted neighborhoods. This 4 bedroom 3 bath College Park home has just been completed remodeled. The chef's kitchen features a gas range, solid wood designer cabinets, Quartz counter tops with built in cutting board. Oversize pantry, huge island with seating and lots of natural light complete the theme. This open Family, Dining, Kitchen area will be an enjoyable entertaining oasis. The remodel includes a new spectacular master suite with access to the covered patio. Huge walk in closet, and a spa like master bath with soaking tub, and separate shower area featuring a rain shower and body sprays. This home features a separate second master with en-suite bath and 2 other bedrooms and bath. Large laundry room with utility sink leads to the single car garage. A Tank-less Hot Water Heater and Brand New AC system makes for an energy efficient home! Easy access to Edgewater Dr, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 YATES STREET have any available units?
1219 YATES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 YATES STREET have?
Some of 1219 YATES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 YATES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1219 YATES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 YATES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1219 YATES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1219 YATES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1219 YATES STREET offers parking.
Does 1219 YATES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1219 YATES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 YATES STREET have a pool?
No, 1219 YATES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1219 YATES STREET have accessible units?
No, 1219 YATES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 YATES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 YATES STREET has units with dishwashers.

