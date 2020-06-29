All apartments in Orlando
1215 NORWOOD PLACE
1215 NORWOOD PLACE

1215 Norwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Norwood Place, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live walking distance from Lake Adair in this charming College Park 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, updated kitchen with all appliances, french doors leading to dining area, single car garage, washer/dryer hook ups. Wood & Tile flooring. Also includes a deck and fenced in yard. No pets allowed per owner's request. Lawn care included. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 NORWOOD PLACE have any available units?
1215 NORWOOD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 NORWOOD PLACE have?
Some of 1215 NORWOOD PLACE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 NORWOOD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1215 NORWOOD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 NORWOOD PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1215 NORWOOD PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1215 NORWOOD PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1215 NORWOOD PLACE offers parking.
Does 1215 NORWOOD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 NORWOOD PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 NORWOOD PLACE have a pool?
No, 1215 NORWOOD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1215 NORWOOD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1215 NORWOOD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 NORWOOD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 NORWOOD PLACE has units with dishwashers.

