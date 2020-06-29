1215 NORWOOD PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Live walking distance from Lake Adair in this charming College Park 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, updated kitchen with all appliances, french doors leading to dining area, single car garage, washer/dryer hook ups. Wood & Tile flooring. Also includes a deck and fenced in yard. No pets allowed per owner's request. Lawn care included. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.