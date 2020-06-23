All apartments in Orlando
12129 Breda Ln

12129 Breda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12129 Breda Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN VILLAGE WALK OF LAKE NONA - Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bath townhouse in the guard gated and resort-style Village Walk of Lake Nona. The property features ceramic tile flooring with carpet upstairs and a downstairs suite. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Open to the kitchen is a spacious family room. Upstairs, you will find a spacious master suite with walk-in closet, balcony with a great view, and a master bath with double vanity. There is plenty of closet space throughout. Washer and dryer included. This property also features a large outdoor covered patio/courtyard between the garage and rear of the building, a 2-car garage with auto-opener. Included in the HOA Fees are lawn maintenance, internet, and security alarm monitoring. The Village Walk at Lake Nona community features a gated entrance and includes many recreation amenities: Clubhouse with ballroom, library, resort-style pool, lap pool, fitness center, community gas station, deli, post office, salon, tennis pavilion with 6 lighted tennis courts, a lighted basketball court, tot lot, lakeside gazebo, scenic walking paths, and much more. The Village Walk is located in the heart of the Medical City in Orlando. Fantastic location near the Orlando International Airport (MCO), UCF Medical School, the VA Hospital, shopping, dining, and SR 417 Schedule a showing today and apply to live in this wonderful townhouse! Please do not show up at the property without making an appointment!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3753131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12129 Breda Ln have any available units?
12129 Breda Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 12129 Breda Ln have?
Some of 12129 Breda Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12129 Breda Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12129 Breda Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12129 Breda Ln pet-friendly?
No, 12129 Breda Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 12129 Breda Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12129 Breda Ln does offer parking.
Does 12129 Breda Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12129 Breda Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12129 Breda Ln have a pool?
Yes, 12129 Breda Ln has a pool.
Does 12129 Breda Ln have accessible units?
No, 12129 Breda Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12129 Breda Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 12129 Breda Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
