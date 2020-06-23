12129 Breda Ln

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN VILLAGE WALK OF LAKE NONA - Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bath townhouse in the guard gated and resort-style Village Walk of Lake Nona. The property features ceramic tile flooring with carpet upstairs and a downstairs suite. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Open to the kitchen is a spacious family room. Upstairs, you will find a spacious master suite with walk-in closet, balcony with a great view, and a master bath with double vanity. There is plenty of closet space throughout. Washer and dryer included. This property also features a large outdoor covered patio/courtyard between the garage and rear of the building, a 2-car garage with auto-opener. Included in the HOA Fees are lawn maintenance, internet, and security alarm monitoring. The Village Walk at Lake Nona community features a gated entrance and includes many recreation amenities: Clubhouse with ballroom, library, resort-style pool, lap pool, fitness center, community gas station, deli, post office, salon, tennis pavilion with 6 lighted tennis courts, a lighted basketball court, tot lot, lakeside gazebo, scenic walking paths, and much more. The Village Walk is located in the heart of the Medical City in Orlando. Fantastic location near the Orlando International Airport (MCO), UCF Medical School, the VA Hospital, shopping, dining, and SR 417 Schedule a showing today and apply to live in this wonderful townhouse! Please do not show up at the property without making an appointment!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3753131)