1212 S HIAWASSEE RD

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Seldom available first floor 2/2 condo in beautiful gated Golf Ridge community alongside Metrowest golf course. Small private 2 resident building Pulte built community. New carpet and paint. New AC system to be installed. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms. In unit washer/dryer included along with all kitchen appliances. Walking distance to 2 shopping plazas and great Metrowest convenient location access to all major Orlando attractions and road systems. Unit includes one designated covered parking space plus separate private storage closet. Community pool, grounds maintenance, water included. Act now gone tomorrow.