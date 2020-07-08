12072 NAVALE LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court conference room clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

CORNER LOT AT VILLAGE WALK AT LAKE NONA - Village Walk at Lake Nona: 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2 car side entry garage, corner lot, open and split floorplan with master suite on one side overlooking the pond. Master has triple closets with mirrored doors, his and hers toilets and sinks, add'l 'make up' vanity, two separate entrances into shower. All bathrooms have corian countertops. Kitchen offers 42" cherry cabinets with solid surface counter tops and stainless appliances, neutral color paint throughout, central vacuum system, 2" wood finish blinds, storm shutter hardware in place, covered/screened back porch with extended patio and gorgeous view of lake and mature landscaping. Community features: guard gated, 2 heated pools, state of the art fitness center, 26,000 sqft Clubhouse, lighted tennis courts, basketball courts, ballroom, library, playgrounds, walking paths and bridges etc. HOA takes care of lawn, cable, internet, community center, guard gate etc. Minutes to Medical city, major highways, airport and just 30 minutes to beach.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance / Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet



"Move-in must take place within 15-30 days."



**Application required thru HOA, takes up to 10 days for approval. Application fees per adult**



We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications. An appointment will be required for showings. For more information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.



Interactive, Real-time VIRTUAL TOURS are Now Available!



(RLNE3849886)