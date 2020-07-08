All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

12072 NAVALE LANE

12072 Navale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12072 Navale Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
CORNER LOT AT VILLAGE WALK AT LAKE NONA - Village Walk at Lake Nona: 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2 car side entry garage, corner lot, open and split floorplan with master suite on one side overlooking the pond. Master has triple closets with mirrored doors, his and hers toilets and sinks, add'l 'make up' vanity, two separate entrances into shower. All bathrooms have corian countertops. Kitchen offers 42" cherry cabinets with solid surface counter tops and stainless appliances, neutral color paint throughout, central vacuum system, 2" wood finish blinds, storm shutter hardware in place, covered/screened back porch with extended patio and gorgeous view of lake and mature landscaping. Community features: guard gated, 2 heated pools, state of the art fitness center, 26,000 sqft Clubhouse, lighted tennis courts, basketball courts, ballroom, library, playgrounds, walking paths and bridges etc. HOA takes care of lawn, cable, internet, community center, guard gate etc. Minutes to Medical city, major highways, airport and just 30 minutes to beach.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance / Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

"Move-in must take place within 15-30 days."

**Application required thru HOA, takes up to 10 days for approval. Application fees per adult**

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications. An appointment will be required for showings. For more information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.

Interactive, Real-time VIRTUAL TOURS are Now Available!

(RLNE3849886)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12072 NAVALE LANE have any available units?
12072 NAVALE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 12072 NAVALE LANE have?
Some of 12072 NAVALE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12072 NAVALE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12072 NAVALE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12072 NAVALE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12072 NAVALE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 12072 NAVALE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12072 NAVALE LANE offers parking.
Does 12072 NAVALE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12072 NAVALE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12072 NAVALE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12072 NAVALE LANE has a pool.
Does 12072 NAVALE LANE have accessible units?
No, 12072 NAVALE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12072 NAVALE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12072 NAVALE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.

