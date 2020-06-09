All apartments in Orlando
12055 Uleta Ln.

12055 Uleta Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12055 Uleta Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful one story home located in desirable Resort Style living in Village Walk area in Lake Nona. Only 5 min from Medical city. Tons of upgrades in this magnificent home! Open plan with a majestic kitchen with Granite tops included , kitchen island and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances and spectacular ponds views. The community offers a huge Town Center Clubhouse with swimming and lap pools, gym, basketball courts, fitness center, tennis courts, playgrounds, Gas Station and commercial spaces to cover all community's basic needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

