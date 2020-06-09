12055 Uleta Ln.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful one story home located in desirable Resort Style living in Village Walk area in Lake Nona. Only 5 min from Medical city. Tons of upgrades in this magnificent home! Open plan with a majestic kitchen with Granite tops included , kitchen island and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances and spectacular ponds views. The community offers a huge Town Center Clubhouse with swimming and lap pools, gym, basketball courts, fitness center, tennis courts, playgrounds, Gas Station and commercial spaces to cover all community's basic needs.