12055 Uleta Ln.

Amenities
Beautiful one story home located in desirable Resort Style living in Village Walk area in Lake Nona. Only 5 min from Medical city. Tons of upgrades in this magnificent home! Open plan with a majestic kitchen with Granite tops included , kitchen island and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances and spectacular ponds views. The community offers a huge Town Center Clubhouse with swimming and lap pools, gym, basketball courts, fitness center, tennis courts, playgrounds, Gas Station and commercial spaces to cover all community's basic needs.