Amenities

gym pool playground basketball court tennis court clubhouse

12048 Jewel Fish Lane Available 08/10/19 12048 Jewel Fish Lane Orlando FL 32827 - Beautiful home located in Village Walk



Formal Living and Dining, tiled kitchen opens up to the large tiled Family Room with water views . All appliances are included. 24 hour guard Gated Community In Lake Nona. Community includes maintenance free living with hoa covering cable, high speed internet, lawn irrigation and fertilization, security, two swimming pools, fitness center, large club house, 6 tennis courts, basketball court, tot lot, banquet facilities, meeting rooms, activity director, hair salon, day spa, gas station and scenic walking paths throughout with bridges crossing numerous canals.



(RLNE2268529)