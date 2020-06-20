All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

12048 Jewel Fish Lane

12048 Jewel Fish Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12048 Jewel Fish Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
12048 Jewel Fish Lane Available 08/10/19 12048 Jewel Fish Lane Orlando FL 32827 - Beautiful home located in Village Walk

Formal Living and Dining, tiled kitchen opens up to the large tiled Family Room with water views . All appliances are included. 24 hour guard Gated Community In Lake Nona. Community includes maintenance free living with hoa covering cable, high speed internet, lawn irrigation and fertilization, security, two swimming pools, fitness center, large club house, 6 tennis courts, basketball court, tot lot, banquet facilities, meeting rooms, activity director, hair salon, day spa, gas station and scenic walking paths throughout with bridges crossing numerous canals.

(RLNE2268529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12048 Jewel Fish Lane have any available units?
12048 Jewel Fish Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 12048 Jewel Fish Lane have?
Some of 12048 Jewel Fish Lane's amenities include gym, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12048 Jewel Fish Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12048 Jewel Fish Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12048 Jewel Fish Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12048 Jewel Fish Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 12048 Jewel Fish Lane offer parking?
No, 12048 Jewel Fish Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12048 Jewel Fish Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12048 Jewel Fish Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12048 Jewel Fish Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12048 Jewel Fish Lane has a pool.
Does 12048 Jewel Fish Lane have accessible units?
No, 12048 Jewel Fish Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12048 Jewel Fish Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12048 Jewel Fish Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
