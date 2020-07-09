All apartments in Orlando
12034 Ginkgo Dr

12034 Ginkgo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12034 Ginkgo Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dbc94d206a ---- O/LB - Beautiful Townhouse in Village Walk of Lake Nona. This 3 bedroom/ 3 bath townhouse has large tile throughout great room and kitchen. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen open to great room. First bedroom downstairs with walk in closet and balcony with separate entry. Two master bedrooms upstairs with an additional balcony off one of the master bedrooms with water view. Private court yard that leads to detached two car garage. Absolutely must see and will not last long!! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING YOU MUST EMAIL US WITH YOUR CONTACT INFORMATION AND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO SEE AT CONTACT@ALLCOUNTYPREMIER.COM AND AN AGENT WILL RESPOND BACK WITH THE AVAILABLE SHOW TIMES. HOW TO APPLY: All adult occupants must fill out a separate application on our website at allcountypremier.com. In order to get pre-approved, all adult applicants must apply and pay a non-refundable $50 application fee. YOU WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED IF ALL THE ADULT OCCUPANTS LISTED HAVE NOT APPLIED. Once you are pre-approved, we require a $225 Non-Refundable Administration fee to move forward with the final approval process. All applicant\'s must pass the credit and background check. QUALIFICATIONS: No evictions, no outstanding balance with a previous landlord, credit score must be higher than 500, household combined must make approximately 3 times the rent. FEE\'S OWED: First month\'s rent is due at move-in and security deposit due 48 hours after final approval. Pet\'s must be approved during application process and applicant maybe required to pay a pet fee per pet. **We receive several applications for one property and we may choose the best qualified applicant for pre-approval. HOA application and application fees may apply. HOA MONTHLY FEES ARE NOT REQUIRED TO BE PAID BY THE TENANT. Thank You!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12034 Ginkgo Dr have any available units?
12034 Ginkgo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 12034 Ginkgo Dr have?
Some of 12034 Ginkgo Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12034 Ginkgo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12034 Ginkgo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12034 Ginkgo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12034 Ginkgo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12034 Ginkgo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12034 Ginkgo Dr offers parking.
Does 12034 Ginkgo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12034 Ginkgo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12034 Ginkgo Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12034 Ginkgo Dr has a pool.
Does 12034 Ginkgo Dr have accessible units?
No, 12034 Ginkgo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12034 Ginkgo Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12034 Ginkgo Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

