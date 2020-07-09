12034 Ginkgo Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dbc94d206a ---- O/LB - Beautiful Townhouse in Village Walk of Lake Nona. This 3 bedroom/ 3 bath townhouse has large tile throughout great room and kitchen. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen open to great room. First bedroom downstairs with walk in closet and balcony with separate entry. Two master bedrooms upstairs with an additional balcony off one of the master bedrooms with water view. Private court yard that leads to detached two car garage. Absolutely must see and will not last long!! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING YOU MUST EMAIL US WITH YOUR CONTACT INFORMATION AND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO SEE AT CONTACT@ALLCOUNTYPREMIER.COM AND AN AGENT WILL RESPOND BACK WITH THE AVAILABLE SHOW TIMES. HOW TO APPLY: All adult occupants must fill out a separate application on our website at allcountypremier.com. In order to get pre-approved, all adult applicants must apply and pay a non-refundable $50 application fee. YOU WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED IF ALL THE ADULT OCCUPANTS LISTED HAVE NOT APPLIED. Once you are pre-approved, we require a $225 Non-Refundable Administration fee to move forward with the final approval process. All applicant\'s must pass the credit and background check. QUALIFICATIONS: No evictions, no outstanding balance with a previous landlord, credit score must be higher than 500, household combined must make approximately 3 times the rent. FEE\'S OWED: First month\'s rent is due at move-in and security deposit due 48 hours after final approval. Pet\'s must be approved during application process and applicant maybe required to pay a pet fee per pet. **We receive several applications for one property and we may choose the best qualified applicant for pre-approval. HOA application and application fees may apply. HOA MONTHLY FEES ARE NOT REQUIRED TO BE PAID BY THE TENANT. Thank You!