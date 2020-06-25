11974 CHARLTON LANE

Amenities

SPECTACULAR ONE STORY PRIVATE POOL HOME Located IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE Villagewalk at Lake Nona This is where resort style luxury meets everyday living! Just minutes from Lake Nona Medical City. This Spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bath Pool Home has it all...Fantastic view of the canal open layout plenty of room, with 4 bedrooms and a huge family room with fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with Custom European style cabinets, beautiful granite countertops and a full kitchen appliance package. VillageWalk at Lake Nona is a 24-hour guarded and gated community. Rent includes BASIC INTERNET, BASIC CABLE ,ALARM SYSTEM, LAWN CARE, EXTERIOR PEST CONTROL and Access to all Recreational facilities (Fitness center Two community pools Tennis courts and paved biking and walking trails ). Must see!



