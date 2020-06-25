All apartments in Orlando
11974 CHARLTON LANE
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

11974 CHARLTON LANE

11974 Charlton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11974 Charlton Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
SPECTACULAR ONE STORY PRIVATE POOL HOME Located IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE Villagewalk at Lake Nona This is where resort style luxury meets everyday living! Just minutes from Lake Nona Medical City. This Spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bath Pool Home has it all...Fantastic view of the canal open layout plenty of room, with 4 bedrooms and a huge family room with fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with Custom European style cabinets, beautiful granite countertops and a full kitchen appliance package. VillageWalk at Lake Nona is a 24-hour guarded and gated community. Rent includes BASIC INTERNET, BASIC CABLE ,ALARM SYSTEM, LAWN CARE, EXTERIOR PEST CONTROL and Access to all Recreational facilities (Fitness center Two community pools Tennis courts and paved biking and walking trails ). Must see!

For tenant security, the pictures from inside are from owner original decoration.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11974 CHARLTON LANE have any available units?
11974 CHARLTON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11974 CHARLTON LANE have?
Some of 11974 CHARLTON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11974 CHARLTON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11974 CHARLTON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11974 CHARLTON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11974 CHARLTON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 11974 CHARLTON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11974 CHARLTON LANE offers parking.
Does 11974 CHARLTON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11974 CHARLTON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11974 CHARLTON LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11974 CHARLTON LANE has a pool.
Does 11974 CHARLTON LANE have accessible units?
No, 11974 CHARLTON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11974 CHARLTON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11974 CHARLTON LANE has units with dishwashers.
