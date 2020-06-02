All apartments in Orlando
119 E CONCORD STREET
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:10 AM

119 E CONCORD STREET

119 Concord Street · No Longer Available
Location

119 Concord Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. One or more photo(s) have been virtually staged. *You will be amazed by the soaring vistas and airy character of this brand new 3 story townhome conveniently situated adjacent to Downtown Orlando * Gourmet Kitchen * This elegant and contemporary new home is located near the heart of central Orlando, north of downtown, and close to everything! Enjoy the charm, shady, and characterized architecture style neighborhood, and with paved bricks streets. Easy access to major thoroughfares such as I-4, SR 408, US 17-92 and SR 50. You are just a few minutes walk from the UCF downtown campus; Amway Center; shopping; dining; and so much more. This townhome features Mohawk Revwood Antique Allure floors in the entry, stairways, kitchen, living room and dining room. The gourmet-style kitchen features Timberlake Kinsdale Pewter Glaze cabinets with an elegant Quartz countertop; GE cooktop; wall microwave and oven; french door refrigerator and 42” cabinets. The first floor features 1 bedroom and 1 full bath, plus your standard two-car garage. The living room, kitchen and dining area, plus a half bath, are located on the second floor. The third floor has a split floor plan of two bedrooms, which includes the owner suites. Spacious owner suites have beautiful views of the skyline of downtown Orlando. This open floor plan flows effortlessly from room to room. From the gated front walkway to the well-appointed design, you will be delighted by all the details. Water included in the rent. This is a low-maintenance city living at its finest. David Weekley Homes has an exceptional reputation for building and delivering quality, energy-efficient new homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 E CONCORD STREET have any available units?
119 E CONCORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 E CONCORD STREET have?
Some of 119 E CONCORD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 E CONCORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
119 E CONCORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 E CONCORD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 119 E CONCORD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 119 E CONCORD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 119 E CONCORD STREET offers parking.
Does 119 E CONCORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 E CONCORD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 E CONCORD STREET have a pool?
No, 119 E CONCORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 119 E CONCORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 119 E CONCORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 119 E CONCORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 E CONCORD STREET has units with dishwashers.

