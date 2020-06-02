119 E CONCORD STREET

Amenities

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. One or more photo(s) have been virtually staged. *You will be amazed by the soaring vistas and airy character of this brand new 3 story townhome conveniently situated adjacent to Downtown Orlando * Gourmet Kitchen * This elegant and contemporary new home is located near the heart of central Orlando, north of downtown, and close to everything! Enjoy the charm, shady, and characterized architecture style neighborhood, and with paved bricks streets. Easy access to major thoroughfares such as I-4, SR 408, US 17-92 and SR 50. You are just a few minutes walk from the UCF downtown campus; Amway Center; shopping; dining; and so much more. This townhome features Mohawk Revwood Antique Allure floors in the entry, stairways, kitchen, living room and dining room. The gourmet-style kitchen features Timberlake Kinsdale Pewter Glaze cabinets with an elegant Quartz countertop; GE cooktop; wall microwave and oven; french door refrigerator and 42” cabinets. The first floor features 1 bedroom and 1 full bath, plus your standard two-car garage. The living room, kitchen and dining area, plus a half bath, are located on the second floor. The third floor has a split floor plan of two bedrooms, which includes the owner suites. Spacious owner suites have beautiful views of the skyline of downtown Orlando. This open floor plan flows effortlessly from room to room. From the gated front walkway to the well-appointed design, you will be delighted by all the details. Water included in the rent. This is a low-maintenance city living at its finest. David Weekley Homes has an exceptional reputation for building and delivering quality, energy-efficient new homes.