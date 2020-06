Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage internet access

WATERFRONT 2 Bed /2 Bath Villa in Village Walk At Lake Nona. The Property Backs To a Walking/ Excercise Trail and Canal. Guard Gated Community, Corian Countertops, Walk-in Closets With Built-ins in Both Rooms, Washer and Dryer Included in Large Utility Room with extra Cabinets. 2 Car Garage. Central Vacuum system througout. Lawn maintenace Included. Rent Includes Basic cable, Internet and security system monitoring. Must have land line for alarm monitoring.