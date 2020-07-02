All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:56 PM

11865 NAUTICA DRIVE

11865 Nautica Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11865 Nautica Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Application in process.
MOVE-IN READY! Lovely 3 bedroom / 3 bathroom townhome in highly-desirable, resort style community of Village Walk in Lake Nona! Unit offers 3 generously sized bedrooms with 1 bedroom downstairs and 2 suites upstairs. Entire unit features tile flooring (NO CARPET). Upgraded Italian wood-like tile in living areas. Beautiful kitchen has stainless steel appliances + corian counter tops. Interior freshly painted. Upgraded LED lighting in kitchen, designer light fixture in dining area and more. Walk in closets in each bedroom. 24 -hour GUARD GATED community. Community features: 2 swimming pools, 6 tennis courts, basketball court, state-of-the-art fitness center, walking paths, deli, market (with gas station!) and more. Unit has large courtyard perfect for entertaining and a 2-car garage. Spanish style cement tile roof top, decorative brick paver driveway and walkways, + covered balconies off both the master bedroom and downstairs bedroom. Located close to the 417, USTA National Tennis Center, Medical City, VA Hospital, Orlando International Airport + area attractions. Rental application and process apply. Call today for private showing, you'll be glad you did!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11865 NAUTICA DRIVE have any available units?
11865 NAUTICA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11865 NAUTICA DRIVE have?
Some of 11865 NAUTICA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11865 NAUTICA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11865 NAUTICA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11865 NAUTICA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11865 NAUTICA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 11865 NAUTICA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11865 NAUTICA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11865 NAUTICA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11865 NAUTICA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11865 NAUTICA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11865 NAUTICA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11865 NAUTICA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11865 NAUTICA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11865 NAUTICA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11865 NAUTICA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

