11865 NAUTICA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court courtyard gym parking pool garage tennis court

Application in process.

MOVE-IN READY! Lovely 3 bedroom / 3 bathroom townhome in highly-desirable, resort style community of Village Walk in Lake Nona! Unit offers 3 generously sized bedrooms with 1 bedroom downstairs and 2 suites upstairs. Entire unit features tile flooring (NO CARPET). Upgraded Italian wood-like tile in living areas. Beautiful kitchen has stainless steel appliances + corian counter tops. Interior freshly painted. Upgraded LED lighting in kitchen, designer light fixture in dining area and more. Walk in closets in each bedroom. 24 -hour GUARD GATED community. Community features: 2 swimming pools, 6 tennis courts, basketball court, state-of-the-art fitness center, walking paths, deli, market (with gas station!) and more. Unit has large courtyard perfect for entertaining and a 2-car garage. Spanish style cement tile roof top, decorative brick paver driveway and walkways, + covered balconies off both the master bedroom and downstairs bedroom. Located close to the 417, USTA National Tennis Center, Medical City, VA Hospital, Orlando International Airport + area attractions. Rental application and process apply. Call today for private showing, you'll be glad you did!