All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1136 Lake Baldwin Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1136 Lake Baldwin Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1136 Lake Baldwin Lane

1136 Lake Baldwin Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1136 Lake Baldwin Lane, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
garage
Baldwin Park Luxurious Living In This Three Bedroom End Unit Townhome - Spectacular end unit townhome! Lovely private courtyard with two car garage. Tiled kitchen with island and granite counters, 42" cabinets, with glass front detail, large pantry and water filtration. Living room overlooks private courtyard (Maintenance of courtyard included) and has prewired surround sound. Downstairs laundry with washer and dryer included. Large master bedroom with oversized walk in closet. Double door entry opens to huge master bath with double vanities, garden tub and stand alone shower. Baldwin Park amenities include three pools, gyms, 215 acres of open space, parks, playground, biking and jogging trails, two lakes, and Lakefront Village Center with restaurants and shopping, minutes from downtown.

Application fee is $60 per adult.

(RLNE3015910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 Lake Baldwin Lane have any available units?
1136 Lake Baldwin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1136 Lake Baldwin Lane have?
Some of 1136 Lake Baldwin Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 Lake Baldwin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1136 Lake Baldwin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 Lake Baldwin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1136 Lake Baldwin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1136 Lake Baldwin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1136 Lake Baldwin Lane offers parking.
Does 1136 Lake Baldwin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1136 Lake Baldwin Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 Lake Baldwin Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1136 Lake Baldwin Lane has a pool.
Does 1136 Lake Baldwin Lane have accessible units?
No, 1136 Lake Baldwin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 Lake Baldwin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1136 Lake Baldwin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach