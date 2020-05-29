1136 Lake Baldwin Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard gym playground pool garage

Baldwin Park Luxurious Living In This Three Bedroom End Unit Townhome - Spectacular end unit townhome! Lovely private courtyard with two car garage. Tiled kitchen with island and granite counters, 42" cabinets, with glass front detail, large pantry and water filtration. Living room overlooks private courtyard (Maintenance of courtyard included) and has prewired surround sound. Downstairs laundry with washer and dryer included. Large master bedroom with oversized walk in closet. Double door entry opens to huge master bath with double vanities, garden tub and stand alone shower. Baldwin Park amenities include three pools, gyms, 215 acres of open space, parks, playground, biking and jogging trails, two lakes, and Lakefront Village Center with restaurants and shopping, minutes from downtown.



Application fee is $60 per adult.



(RLNE3015910)