1124 ELMWOOD STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bed 2.5 Bath in downtown blocks from Lake Eola - This property is located just blocks from Lake Eola . this home is 3 stories with the first story being the entry and garage. Come up the stairs to a beautiful main living area of your living room, dining room, and kitchen with beautiful wood floors throughout this level. The kitchen has stainless steal appliances and nice cherry red cabinets . The third floor level is carpeted and where you will find your 3 bedrooms.no pets, no smoking, call today to schedule your appointment to see this home. It will not last!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4027865)