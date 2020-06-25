All apartments in Orlando
1124 ELMWOOD STREET
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

1124 ELMWOOD STREET

1124 Elmwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1124 Elmwood Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed 2.5 Bath in downtown blocks from Lake Eola - This property is located just blocks from Lake Eola . this home is 3 stories with the first story being the entry and garage. Come up the stairs to a beautiful main living area of your living room, dining room, and kitchen with beautiful wood floors throughout this level. The kitchen has stainless steal appliances and nice cherry red cabinets . The third floor level is carpeted and where you will find your 3 bedrooms.no pets, no smoking, call today to schedule your appointment to see this home. It will not last!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4027865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 ELMWOOD STREET have any available units?
1124 ELMWOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 ELMWOOD STREET have?
Some of 1124 ELMWOOD STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 ELMWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1124 ELMWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 ELMWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1124 ELMWOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1124 ELMWOOD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1124 ELMWOOD STREET offers parking.
Does 1124 ELMWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 ELMWOOD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 ELMWOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 1124 ELMWOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1124 ELMWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1124 ELMWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 ELMWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 ELMWOOD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
