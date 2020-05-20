All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1120 W SOUTH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1120 W SOUTH STREET
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:54 AM

1120 W SOUTH STREET

1120 South Street · (407) 301-8516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Holden-Parramore
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1120 South Street, Orlando, FL 32805
Holden-Parramore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
Cute home in Downtown Orlando, one block from the Orlando Police Headquarters. This recently remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom modern home features a brand new kitchen with new cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, fully airconditioned, new windows and new flooring throughout and a front porch. Bathroom was also remodeled. Fenced backyard and parking for 1-2 vehicles + street parking. Home has a tankless water heater and AC Window wall units. Best part - location just minutes away from bustling Downtown Orlando redevelopment district, new Amway Arena (Basketball Stadium), Exploria Soccer Stadium, and the Camping World Stadium (Football) and new Amazon Logistics Center. Hurry tenants! Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 W SOUTH STREET have any available units?
1120 W SOUTH STREET has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 W SOUTH STREET have?
Some of 1120 W SOUTH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 W SOUTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1120 W SOUTH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 W SOUTH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 W SOUTH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1120 W SOUTH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1120 W SOUTH STREET does offer parking.
Does 1120 W SOUTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 W SOUTH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 W SOUTH STREET have a pool?
No, 1120 W SOUTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1120 W SOUTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1120 W SOUTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 W SOUTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 W SOUTH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1120 W SOUTH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St
Orlando, FL 32828
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
Verona At Valencia Park
1601 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity