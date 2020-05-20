1120 W SOUTH STREET

Amenities

Cute home in Downtown Orlando, one block from the Orlando Police Headquarters. This recently remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom modern home features a brand new kitchen with new cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, fully airconditioned, new windows and new flooring throughout and a front porch. Bathroom was also remodeled. Fenced backyard and parking for 1-2 vehicles + street parking. Home has a tankless water heater and AC Window wall units. Best part - location just minutes away from bustling Downtown Orlando redevelopment district, new Amway Arena (Basketball Stadium), Exploria Soccer Stadium, and the Camping World Stadium (Football) and new Amazon Logistics Center. Hurry tenants! Pets allowed.