Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

1108 Palmer Street

1108 Palmer Street · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Palmer Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning college park bungalow, renovated with tons of charm, large fenced yard! - Gorgeous 1920's College Park bungalow boasting 2 bedroom (could use back room as 3rd bedroom), 2 bath on a brick paved street and a majestic oak canopy. Easy access to all the entertaining options offered by this historic neighborhood including lakes, parks, downtown Orlando, dining and so much more.

Beautiful updated kitchen, original wood floors that have been restored to their original luster, very spacious master bedroom with en suite updated bath, standing shower and lots of space to spread out! The second bathroom is also updated with a tub.
Dining room/living room combo has a decorative fireplace and the family room in the back could be used as a den or 3rd bedroom. Large fenced in yard for spending time with family and friends!

GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please click "apply here" for our application criteria and fees. All pets, including ESA and service, should apply through https://gpsrealty.petscreening.com/. Proof of renter's insurance is required. Utilities and lawn are the resident's responsibility. A portion of the total monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your door, this will save you 5-15% on your energy bill and help ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.

(RLNE5054014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Palmer Street have any available units?
1108 Palmer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 Palmer Street have?
Some of 1108 Palmer Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Palmer Street currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Palmer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Palmer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 Palmer Street is pet friendly.
Does 1108 Palmer Street offer parking?
No, 1108 Palmer Street does not offer parking.
Does 1108 Palmer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Palmer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Palmer Street have a pool?
No, 1108 Palmer Street does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Palmer Street have accessible units?
No, 1108 Palmer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Palmer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Palmer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
