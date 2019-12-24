1108 Palmer Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Stunning college park bungalow, renovated with tons of charm, large fenced yard! - Gorgeous 1920's College Park bungalow boasting 2 bedroom (could use back room as 3rd bedroom), 2 bath on a brick paved street and a majestic oak canopy. Easy access to all the entertaining options offered by this historic neighborhood including lakes, parks, downtown Orlando, dining and so much more.



Beautiful updated kitchen, original wood floors that have been restored to their original luster, very spacious master bedroom with en suite updated bath, standing shower and lots of space to spread out! The second bathroom is also updated with a tub.

Dining room/living room combo has a decorative fireplace and the family room in the back could be used as a den or 3rd bedroom. Large fenced in yard for spending time with family and friends!



GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please click "apply here" for our application criteria and fees. All pets, including ESA and service, should apply through https://gpsrealty.petscreening.com/. Proof of renter's insurance is required. Utilities and lawn are the resident's responsibility. A portion of the total monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your door, this will save you 5-15% on your energy bill and help ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.



(RLNE5054014)