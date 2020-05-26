All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

1106 W. Princeton Street Unit B

1106 W Princeton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1106 W Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1106 W. Princeton Street Unit B Available 08/01/19 Location, Location, Location - This property is an adorable guest house and shares a lot with a main house. This property was built in 1927 and has the character to match. Recently updated it does have a separate backyard from the main house. This property is surrounded by other multi-million dollar properties and this one is all about location. It is a two room efficiency with a private bathroom and separate kitchen. At this price, in this location, this property will go fast. Text Belinda for your private showing, 407-848-0753.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3381204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 W. Princeton Street Unit B have any available units?
1106 W. Princeton Street Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1106 W. Princeton Street Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1106 W. Princeton Street Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 W. Princeton Street Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 W. Princeton Street Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1106 W. Princeton Street Unit B offer parking?
No, 1106 W. Princeton Street Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1106 W. Princeton Street Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 W. Princeton Street Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 W. Princeton Street Unit B have a pool?
No, 1106 W. Princeton Street Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1106 W. Princeton Street Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1106 W. Princeton Street Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 W. Princeton Street Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 W. Princeton Street Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 W. Princeton Street Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1106 W. Princeton Street Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
