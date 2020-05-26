Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

1106 W. Princeton Street Unit B Available 08/01/19 Location, Location, Location - This property is an adorable guest house and shares a lot with a main house. This property was built in 1927 and has the character to match. Recently updated it does have a separate backyard from the main house. This property is surrounded by other multi-million dollar properties and this one is all about location. It is a two room efficiency with a private bathroom and separate kitchen. At this price, in this location, this property will go fast. Text Belinda for your private showing, 407-848-0753.



No Cats Allowed



