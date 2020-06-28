All apartments in Orlando
1092 E.Michigan Street #1092 A
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

1092 E.Michigan Street #1092 A

1092 Michigan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1092 Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1092 E.Michigan Street #1092 A Available 12/31/19 1/1 Condo in SODO - One bedroom Condo located in the gated community of One Thousand Oaks. Community is gated with a community pool. Home has wood floors throughout the entire home. Upgraded appliances and kitchen counter tops. Home has screened in porch where you can relax. You will love it the minute you walk in. Located minutes from I-4, Downtown Orlando and attractions make this a convenient location.

*small pets only- 20 lbs or less
* HOA screening takes 30 days.

(RLNE5142886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1092 E.Michigan Street #1092 A have any available units?
1092 E.Michigan Street #1092 A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1092 E.Michigan Street #1092 A have?
Some of 1092 E.Michigan Street #1092 A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1092 E.Michigan Street #1092 A currently offering any rent specials?
1092 E.Michigan Street #1092 A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1092 E.Michigan Street #1092 A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1092 E.Michigan Street #1092 A is pet friendly.
Does 1092 E.Michigan Street #1092 A offer parking?
No, 1092 E.Michigan Street #1092 A does not offer parking.
Does 1092 E.Michigan Street #1092 A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1092 E.Michigan Street #1092 A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1092 E.Michigan Street #1092 A have a pool?
Yes, 1092 E.Michigan Street #1092 A has a pool.
Does 1092 E.Michigan Street #1092 A have accessible units?
No, 1092 E.Michigan Street #1092 A does not have accessible units.
Does 1092 E.Michigan Street #1092 A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1092 E.Michigan Street #1092 A does not have units with dishwashers.
