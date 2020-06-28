Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1092 E.Michigan Street #1092 A Available 12/31/19 1/1 Condo in SODO - One bedroom Condo located in the gated community of One Thousand Oaks. Community is gated with a community pool. Home has wood floors throughout the entire home. Upgraded appliances and kitchen counter tops. Home has screened in porch where you can relax. You will love it the minute you walk in. Located minutes from I-4, Downtown Orlando and attractions make this a convenient location.



*small pets only- 20 lbs or less

* HOA screening takes 30 days.



(RLNE5142886)