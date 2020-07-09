All apartments in Orlando
1089 S. Hiawassee Rd #321

1089 Hiawassee Road · No Longer Available
Location

1089 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
1089 S. Hiawassee Rd #321 Available 07/15/20 Tradewinds Community - 2nd floor Condo - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with living room/dining room combo, screened balcony, inside utility room with washer and dryer included. Split bedroom floor plan with walk-in closets, breakfast bar and ceiling fans. Water/Sewer/Trash Included
Tradewinds Condominium is located in the beautiful Metrowest Area of Central Florida, just minutes away from Orlando's major roadways for fast and easy access to Dining, Shopping & Entertainment. The popular community offers 2 pools, a hot tub, fitness center, tennis courts, racquetball courts, clubhouse, pavilion with summer kitchen and a car care center.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
2nd floor in building 3
All Kitchen Appliances
Breakfast bar
Inside Utility with Washer/Dryer
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Walk-in Closets
Vaulted ceilings with fans
Split bedroom
Carpet, Laminate and Tile Flooring
Balcony with Storage Closet
Water/Sewer/Trash Included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE4125101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

