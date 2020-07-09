Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area clubhouse gym pool racquetball court hot tub tennis court

1089 S. Hiawassee Rd #321 Available 07/15/20 Tradewinds Community - 2nd floor Condo - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with living room/dining room combo, screened balcony, inside utility room with washer and dryer included. Split bedroom floor plan with walk-in closets, breakfast bar and ceiling fans. Water/Sewer/Trash Included

Tradewinds Condominium is located in the beautiful Metrowest Area of Central Florida, just minutes away from Orlando's major roadways for fast and easy access to Dining, Shopping & Entertainment. The popular community offers 2 pools, a hot tub, fitness center, tennis courts, racquetball courts, clubhouse, pavilion with summer kitchen and a car care center.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

2nd floor in building 3

All Kitchen Appliances

Breakfast bar

Inside Utility with Washer/Dryer

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Walk-in Closets

Vaulted ceilings with fans

Split bedroom

Carpet, Laminate and Tile Flooring

Balcony with Storage Closet

Water/Sewer/Trash Included

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE4125101)