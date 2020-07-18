All apartments in Orlando
1083 S Hiawassee Road Unit 623

1083 Hiawassee Road · (800) 677-5513
Location

1083 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1083 S Hiawassee Road Unit 623 · Avail. now

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
ceiling fan
volleyball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
volleyball court
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath located in the Tradewinds community in Metrowest!! - This condo is located within the Tradewinds Community of the illustrious Metro west area. A short distance to Walmart, Winn - dixie and Publix grocery stores. There are also several dining options to choose from and located right on the lynx bus line. The community’s amenities include: clubhouse, volleyball court and fitness center, all surrounded by lush landscaping.

Just under 700 sqft, this cozy condo offers a spacious bedroom with a huge walk in closet, and ceiling fan with overhead lighting. Kitchen comes fully equipped with updated appliances, sizable pantry and ample counter space with separate dining area and breakfast bar. Water included !

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Allowed
$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive

$975.00 Rent
$975.00 Security Deposit
$75 Application fee per applicant over 18

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years of verifiable rental history
2 years of verifiable employment history
No Evictions and No Bankruptcies
Criminal and Credit Background Check will be completed on each applicant

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3200335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

