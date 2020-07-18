1083 S Hiawassee Road Unit 623

Amenities

Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath located in the Tradewinds community in Metrowest!! - This condo is located within the Tradewinds Community of the illustrious Metro west area. A short distance to Walmart, Winn - dixie and Publix grocery stores. There are also several dining options to choose from and located right on the lynx bus line. The community’s amenities include: clubhouse, volleyball court and fitness center, all surrounded by lush landscaping.



Just under 700 sqft, this cozy condo offers a spacious bedroom with a huge walk in closet, and ceiling fan with overhead lighting. Kitchen comes fully equipped with updated appliances, sizable pantry and ample counter space with separate dining area and breakfast bar. Water included !



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Allowed

$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive



$975.00 Rent

$975.00 Security Deposit

$75 Application fee per applicant over 18



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years of verifiable rental history

2 years of verifiable employment history

No Evictions and No Bankruptcies

Criminal and Credit Background Check will be completed on each applicant



No Pets Allowed



