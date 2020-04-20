All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1075 S HIAWASSEE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1075 S HIAWASSEE ROAD
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

1075 S HIAWASSEE ROAD

1075 S Hiawassee Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1075 S Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Located in the Tradewinds community in Metrowest this condo is conveniently near shopping and transportation. The lighting throughout is bright and really elaborates the spaciousness. Fantastic closet and cabinet space throughout. Second Floor unit with vaulted ceilings on the top level of the building. Dishwasher and washer/dryer included. There is a patio with a fantastic view and a storage closet for a place to keep your stored belongings. The Tradewinds is a lakefront community offering tennis courts, 2 community pools, walking trails surrounded by lush landscaping, clubhouse, volleyball, and fitness center. Dining and shopping are within distance, short drive to downtown Orlando or area attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1075 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have any available units?
1075 S HIAWASSEE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1075 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have?
Some of 1075 S HIAWASSEE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1075 S HIAWASSEE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1075 S HIAWASSEE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1075 S HIAWASSEE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1075 S HIAWASSEE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1075 S HIAWASSEE ROAD offer parking?
No, 1075 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1075 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1075 S HIAWASSEE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1075 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1075 S HIAWASSEE ROAD has a pool.
Does 1075 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1075 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1075 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1075 S HIAWASSEE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zen
9835 Namaste Loop
Orlando, FL 32836
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach