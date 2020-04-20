1075 S HIAWASSEE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court volleyball court

Located in the Tradewinds community in Metrowest this condo is conveniently near shopping and transportation. The lighting throughout is bright and really elaborates the spaciousness. Fantastic closet and cabinet space throughout. Second Floor unit with vaulted ceilings on the top level of the building. Dishwasher and washer/dryer included. There is a patio with a fantastic view and a storage closet for a place to keep your stored belongings. The Tradewinds is a lakefront community offering tennis courts, 2 community pools, walking trails surrounded by lush landscaping, clubhouse, volleyball, and fitness center. Dining and shopping are within distance, short drive to downtown Orlando or area attractions.