Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1068 E Michigan St
Last updated June 7 2019 at 9:50 PM

1068 E Michigan St

1068 E Michigan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1068 E Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/be6b1110b4 ---- Near to DOWNTOWN ORLANDO, this well maintained 3 bed, 2 bath condo in the GATED One Thousand Oaks community is one not to miss! This corner unit has all NEW KITCHEN with white cabinets and GRANITE COUNTERS, and FRESH PAINT. The entire home has also just had the entire plumbing and electric replaced. The main living space is open, with vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace, and the downstairs master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private balcony with glass sliding doors. The kitchen with breakfast bar opens up to the dining space and living room, and includes a stackable washer/dryer, updated refrigerator and dishwasher. Refinished bath tub/tile in upstairs bathroom, NEW BATH VANITIES. You are only a few steps away from the community tennis courts and pool, and Pineloch Lake is at the end of the road. You can\'t beat the location, which is right down the road from the SoDo Target shopping plaza, Freshfield Farms and more, with easy access to major highways. Come see for yourself! Washer and Dryer included \"as-is\". Water, Sewer and Garbage INCLUDED in rent. Pet under 30 lbs allowed, at owner\'s discretion. HOA lease approval required. Board meets every third Monday of the month for approvals. *COPY & PASTE LINK BELOW TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING* https://showmojo.com/l/be6b1110b4 Community Pool Gated Community Tennis Courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1068 E Michigan St have any available units?
1068 E Michigan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1068 E Michigan St have?
Some of 1068 E Michigan St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1068 E Michigan St currently offering any rent specials?
1068 E Michigan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1068 E Michigan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1068 E Michigan St is pet friendly.
Does 1068 E Michigan St offer parking?
No, 1068 E Michigan St does not offer parking.
Does 1068 E Michigan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1068 E Michigan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1068 E Michigan St have a pool?
Yes, 1068 E Michigan St has a pool.
Does 1068 E Michigan St have accessible units?
No, 1068 E Michigan St does not have accessible units.
Does 1068 E Michigan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1068 E Michigan St has units with dishwashers.

