1068 E Michigan St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/be6b1110b4 ---- Near to DOWNTOWN ORLANDO, this well maintained 3 bed, 2 bath condo in the GATED One Thousand Oaks community is one not to miss! This corner unit has all NEW KITCHEN with white cabinets and GRANITE COUNTERS, and FRESH PAINT. The entire home has also just had the entire plumbing and electric replaced. The main living space is open, with vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace, and the downstairs master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private balcony with glass sliding doors. The kitchen with breakfast bar opens up to the dining space and living room, and includes a stackable washer/dryer, updated refrigerator and dishwasher. Refinished bath tub/tile in upstairs bathroom, NEW BATH VANITIES. You are only a few steps away from the community tennis courts and pool, and Pineloch Lake is at the end of the road. You can\'t beat the location, which is right down the road from the SoDo Target shopping plaza, Freshfield Farms and more, with easy access to major highways. Come see for yourself! Washer and Dryer included \"as-is\". Water, Sewer and Garbage INCLUDED in rent. Pet under 30 lbs allowed, at owner\'s discretion. HOA lease approval required. Board meets every third Monday of the month for approvals. *COPY & PASTE LINK BELOW TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING* https://showmojo.com/l/be6b1110b4 Community Pool Gated Community Tennis Courts