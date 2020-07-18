All apartments in Orlando
1061 S. Hiawassee Rd. #1714.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1061 S. Hiawassee Rd. #1714

1061 Hiawassee Road · (407) 772-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1061 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1061 S. Hiawassee Rd. #1714 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 829 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
1061 S. Hiawassee Rd. #1714 Available 07/21/20 2BR/2BA Tradewinds Condo with Wood Floors - Priced to Rent! - This beautiful two-bedroom, two bath 829 sqft condo is located in the Tradewinds community in the Metrowest area of Orlando. Located on the first floor, the condominium offers an expansive feeling with the kitchen open to the living room and dining area. The home has wood flooring throughout the main living areas, tile in the kitchen and baths, and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. Off to the right of the kitchen is a sliding glass door that leads to the private patio, a perfect spot to enjoy your morning cup of coffee. The kitchen overlooks the living and dining rooms and contains a full suite of appliances including the refrigerator, microwave, range, dishwasher, disposal and plenty of cabinet space.The master bedroom is spacious and includes a large walk-in closet and en-suite full bath. The guest bedroom is just off the living area and includes a large walk-in closet and an en-suite full bathroom as well. Rounding out this wonderful condo is the interior laundry room that includes hook-ups for a full-sized washer and dryer, additional storage closet on the patio, and water, sewer and trash are included in the rental amount!

Tradewinds at Metrowest is conveniently located near I-4, 528, shopping, dining, Universal, Disney attractions, downtown Orlando, and is in the heart of Metrowest. Nestled in a lakeside enclave just off Hiawassee Road, Tradewinds is quaint and peaceful yet in the heart of it all!! You will love the atmosphere as you drive towards your new home and the amenities offered are superb!! This community features Private patios and extra storage, linen closets, full size washer and dryer connections, 2 pools and spas, tennis courts, fitness center & racquetball court, and so much more!!! We have 1-2 bedrooms ,and 1-2 bathroom homes available.

We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 50 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty at (407) 772-5555.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5899386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1061 S. Hiawassee Rd. #1714 have any available units?
1061 S. Hiawassee Rd. #1714 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1061 S. Hiawassee Rd. #1714 have?
Some of 1061 S. Hiawassee Rd. #1714's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 S. Hiawassee Rd. #1714 currently offering any rent specials?
1061 S. Hiawassee Rd. #1714 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 S. Hiawassee Rd. #1714 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1061 S. Hiawassee Rd. #1714 is pet friendly.
Does 1061 S. Hiawassee Rd. #1714 offer parking?
No, 1061 S. Hiawassee Rd. #1714 does not offer parking.
Does 1061 S. Hiawassee Rd. #1714 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1061 S. Hiawassee Rd. #1714 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 S. Hiawassee Rd. #1714 have a pool?
Yes, 1061 S. Hiawassee Rd. #1714 has a pool.
Does 1061 S. Hiawassee Rd. #1714 have accessible units?
No, 1061 S. Hiawassee Rd. #1714 does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 S. Hiawassee Rd. #1714 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1061 S. Hiawassee Rd. #1714 has units with dishwashers.

