/
Orlando, FL
/
1053 Paladin Court
Last updated April 19 2019

1053 Paladin Court

1053 Paladin Court · No Longer Available
Location

1053 Paladin Court, Orlando, FL 32812
Dover Shores East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
In a much sought after Dover Shores neighborhood, this meticulous maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath executive pool/spa home is a must see. This home features both formal and informal living spaces. Upon entering this home you will notice the formal dining and living room with views of the covered patio, pool/spa and the backyard that is fenced with mature trees for added privacy. The family room, formal living room and master bedroom with direct access to patio and pool/spa. A great home for formal and informal gatherings. Additional features include new roof installed in August 2018, dual system air condition, air conditioned patio, wood burning fire place in the formal dining and living room, an outside storage shed, engineered wood floor and tile floor throughout the home. Easy access to shopping, dining, walking distance to new Dover Shore elementary school, major roadways, minutes to downtown. Community offers pool, tennis court and playground. Don't miss the opportunity to view this home!

Listing Courtesy Of LA ROSA REALTY, LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1053 Paladin Court have any available units?
1053 Paladin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1053 Paladin Court have?
Some of 1053 Paladin Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1053 Paladin Court currently offering any rent specials?
1053 Paladin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 Paladin Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1053 Paladin Court is pet friendly.
Does 1053 Paladin Court offer parking?
No, 1053 Paladin Court does not offer parking.
Does 1053 Paladin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1053 Paladin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 Paladin Court have a pool?
Yes, 1053 Paladin Court has a pool.
Does 1053 Paladin Court have accessible units?
No, 1053 Paladin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 Paladin Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1053 Paladin Court does not have units with dishwashers.
