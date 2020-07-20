1053 Paladin Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

In a much sought after Dover Shores neighborhood, this meticulous maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath executive pool/spa home is a must see. This home features both formal and informal living spaces. Upon entering this home you will notice the formal dining and living room with views of the covered patio, pool/spa and the backyard that is fenced with mature trees for added privacy. The family room, formal living room and master bedroom with direct access to patio and pool/spa. A great home for formal and informal gatherings. Additional features include new roof installed in August 2018, dual system air condition, air conditioned patio, wood burning fire place in the formal dining and living room, an outside storage shed, engineered wood floor and tile floor throughout the home. Easy access to shopping, dining, walking distance to new Dover Shore elementary school, major roadways, minutes to downtown. Community offers pool, tennis court and playground. Don't miss the opportunity to view this home!



Listing Courtesy Of LA ROSA REALTY, LLC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Listing Courtesy Of LA ROSA REALTY, LLC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.