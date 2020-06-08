1049 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 3423

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo at Tradewinds in Metrowest! - This condo features a large size bedroom, a walk-in closet and a patio with extra storage! Tradewinds is a lakefront community offering tennis courts, 2 community pools, walking trails surrounded by lush landscaping, clubhouse, volleyball, and a fitness center for your enjoyment! Dining and shopping is within a short distance and a short drive takes you to the beautiful downtown Orlando or area attractions!



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Not Allowed



$825.00 Monthly Rent

$825.00 Security Deposit

$65.00 Application Fee (Any applicant 18+)



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years verifiable rental history

-2 years verifiable employment history

-No Evictions

-Criminal/Credit Background Check on each applicant 18 and over



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4645720)