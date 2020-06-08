All apartments in Orlando
1049 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 3423
1049 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 3423

1049 S Hiawassee Rd Unit 3423 · No Longer Available
Location

1049 S Hiawassee Rd Unit 3423, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo at Tradewinds in Metrowest! - This condo features a large size bedroom, a walk-in closet and a patio with extra storage! Tradewinds is a lakefront community offering tennis courts, 2 community pools, walking trails surrounded by lush landscaping, clubhouse, volleyball, and a fitness center for your enjoyment! Dining and shopping is within a short distance and a short drive takes you to the beautiful downtown Orlando or area attractions!

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com

$825.00 Monthly Rent
$825.00 Security Deposit
$65.00 Application Fee (Any applicant 18+)

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years verifiable rental history
-2 years verifiable employment history
-No Evictions
-Criminal/Credit Background Check on each applicant 18 and over

(RLNE4645720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 3423 have any available units?
1049 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 3423 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1049 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 3423 have?
Some of 1049 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 3423's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1049 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 3423 currently offering any rent specials?
1049 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 3423 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 3423 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1049 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 3423 is pet friendly.
Does 1049 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 3423 offer parking?
No, 1049 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 3423 does not offer parking.
Does 1049 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 3423 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 3423 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 3423 have a pool?
Yes, 1049 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 3423 has a pool.
Does 1049 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 3423 have accessible units?
No, 1049 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 3423 does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 3423 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1049 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 3423 does not have units with dishwashers.
