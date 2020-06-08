1049 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 3423

Amenities
Gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo at Tradewinds in Metrowest! - This condo features a large size bedroom, a walk-in closet and a patio with extra storage! Tradewinds is a lakefront community offering tennis courts, 2 community pools, walking trails surrounded by lush landscaping, clubhouse, volleyball, and a fitness center for your enjoyment! Dining and shopping is within a short distance and a short drive takes you to the beautiful downtown Orlando or area attractions!
To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com
Pets Not Allowed
$825.00 Monthly Rent
$825.00 Security Deposit
$65.00 Application Fee (Any applicant 18+)
Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years verifiable rental history
-2 years verifiable employment history
-No Evictions
-Criminal/Credit Background Check on each applicant 18 and over
(RLNE4645720)