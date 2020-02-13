This 2 bedroom unit is located in the Tradewinds in Hiawassee. It is conveniently located near shopping and transportation. The unit is on the 1st floor which allows easy access to your doorway! The lighting throughout the unit is bright and elaborates on the spaciousness. Fantastic closet and cabinet space throughout for all your storage needs. Dishwasher included and Washer/Dryer Hookups. There is a patio with a fantastic view and a storage closet for a place to keep your stored belongings. Your building is located directly next to the car care center and gazebo by the lake with a BBQ grill.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have any available units?
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
What amenities does 1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have?
Some of 1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.