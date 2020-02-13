1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities car wash area bbq/grill

This 2 bedroom unit is located in the Tradewinds in Hiawassee. It is conveniently located near shopping and transportation. The unit is on the 1st floor which allows easy access to your doorway! The lighting throughout the unit is bright and elaborates on the spaciousness. Fantastic closet and cabinet space throughout for all your storage needs. Dishwasher included and Washer/Dryer Hookups. There is a patio with a fantastic view and a storage closet for a place to keep your stored belongings. Your building is located directly next to the car care center and gazebo by the lake with a BBQ grill.