All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:18 AM

1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD

1049 Hiawassee Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1049 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
car wash area
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
car wash area
bbq/grill
This 2 bedroom unit is located in the Tradewinds in Hiawassee. It is conveniently located near shopping and transportation. The unit is on the 1st floor which allows easy access to your doorway! The lighting throughout the unit is bright and elaborates on the spaciousness. Fantastic closet and cabinet space throughout for all your storage needs. Dishwasher included and Washer/Dryer Hookups. There is a patio with a fantastic view and a storage closet for a place to keep your stored belongings. Your building is located directly next to the car care center and gazebo by the lake with a BBQ grill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have any available units?
1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have?
Some of 1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD offer parking?
No, 1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have a pool?
No, 1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1049 S HIAWASSEE ROAD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Concord Court at Creative Village
661 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Verona At Valencia Park
1601 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach