1044 East Michigan Street - 1, Unit B

Second level condo (2 story) 3 bed 2 bath with pool view. Just a few steps from the community pool.

Located in gated community of One Thousand Oaks in SoDo area.

Open floor plan with fireplace in living room. Kitchen has all major appliances including washer and dryer, granite countertops.

Screened patio overlooking pool.

Master bedroom located on first level. 2 guest bedrooms, and bathroom on second floor.



Community offers pool, and tennis courts.



$100 App Fee per adult, $149 One-time admin fee on approval, $1,500 Min Sec. Dep.



HOA requires separate application and approval $100