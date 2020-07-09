All apartments in Orlando
1044 East Michigan Street - 1, Unit B
Last updated July 8 2019 at 5:23 PM

1044 East Michigan Street - 1, Unit B

1044 E Michigan St · No Longer Available
Location

1044 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Second level condo (2 story) 3 bed 2 bath with pool view. Just a few steps from the community pool.
Located in gated community of One Thousand Oaks in SoDo area.
Open floor plan with fireplace in living room. Kitchen has all major appliances including washer and dryer, granite countertops.
Screened patio overlooking pool.
Master bedroom located on first level. 2 guest bedrooms, and bathroom on second floor.

Community offers pool, and tennis courts.

$100 App Fee per adult, $149 One-time admin fee on approval, $1,500 Min Sec. Dep.

HOA requires separate application and approval $100

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 East Michigan Street - 1, Unit B have any available units?
1044 East Michigan Street - 1, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1044 East Michigan Street - 1, Unit B have?
Some of 1044 East Michigan Street - 1, Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 East Michigan Street - 1, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1044 East Michigan Street - 1, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 East Michigan Street - 1, Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1044 East Michigan Street - 1, Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1044 East Michigan Street - 1, Unit B offer parking?
No, 1044 East Michigan Street - 1, Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1044 East Michigan Street - 1, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1044 East Michigan Street - 1, Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 East Michigan Street - 1, Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 1044 East Michigan Street - 1, Unit B has a pool.
Does 1044 East Michigan Street - 1, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1044 East Michigan Street - 1, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 East Michigan Street - 1, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1044 East Michigan Street - 1, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
