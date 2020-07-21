All apartments in Orlando
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

104 E. Orlando Street

Location

104 W Orlando Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath in Orlando, FL!!! - Welcome home to this SPACIOUS and open floor plan with wood flooring throughout. You will feel right at home. Spend your weekends and evenings around the campfire located directly outside the back patio. Updated kitchen and bathroom. CUSTOM FINISHES THROUGHOUT!!! SPACIOUS living area, great for entertaining family and friends. AMAZING kitchen highlights, granite counter tops, breakfast bar with storage below and an ample amount of cabinetry and counter space! Lawn Care Included.

MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants, I-4 and more. Zoned for Princeton Elementary School, College Park Middle School and Edgewater High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE3434814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 E. Orlando Street have any available units?
104 E. Orlando Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 E. Orlando Street have?
Some of 104 E. Orlando Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 E. Orlando Street currently offering any rent specials?
104 E. Orlando Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 E. Orlando Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 E. Orlando Street is pet friendly.
Does 104 E. Orlando Street offer parking?
Yes, 104 E. Orlando Street offers parking.
Does 104 E. Orlando Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 E. Orlando Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 E. Orlando Street have a pool?
No, 104 E. Orlando Street does not have a pool.
Does 104 E. Orlando Street have accessible units?
No, 104 E. Orlando Street does not have accessible units.
Does 104 E. Orlando Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 E. Orlando Street does not have units with dishwashers.
