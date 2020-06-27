Amenities

on-site laundry garage walk in closets playground basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground garage tennis court volleyball court

10335 Winding Marsh Trl. Available 08/23/19 Lake view 2 Bedroom/2 bath+1 car garage - Wonderful Lake view 2nd story 2 bedroom/2bath/1 car garage with entry into condo, in Easr Park Community. You will love the OPEN FLOOR PLAN with large living/kitchen area, oversized pantry, split bedrooms, master with walk-in closet,bath with dual vanities,shower and tub, laundry room with oversized linen closet nearby. Amenities included, playground, Tennis,basketball volleyball court, scenic walking path along the lake. Super convenient location-near highway 417, 528, 408, a short drive to Orlando International Airport, shopping a couple minutes away!And for such an affordable rental!ical City & UCF Medical Facility at Lake Nona. Call for showings 4074967616



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5035859)