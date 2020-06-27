All apartments in Orlando
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

10335 Winding Marsh Trl.

10335 Winding Marsh Trail · No Longer Available
Location

10335 Winding Marsh Trail, Orlando, FL 32832
East Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
10335 Winding Marsh Trl. Available 08/23/19 Lake view 2 Bedroom/2 bath+1 car garage - Wonderful Lake view 2nd story 2 bedroom/2bath/1 car garage with entry into condo, in Easr Park Community. You will love the OPEN FLOOR PLAN with large living/kitchen area, oversized pantry, split bedrooms, master with walk-in closet,bath with dual vanities,shower and tub, laundry room with oversized linen closet nearby. Amenities included, playground, Tennis,basketball volleyball court, scenic walking path along the lake. Super convenient location-near highway 417, 528, 408, a short drive to Orlando International Airport, shopping a couple minutes away!And for such an affordable rental!ical City & UCF Medical Facility at Lake Nona. Call for showings 4074967616

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5035859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10335 Winding Marsh Trl. have any available units?
10335 Winding Marsh Trl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10335 Winding Marsh Trl. have?
Some of 10335 Winding Marsh Trl.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10335 Winding Marsh Trl. currently offering any rent specials?
10335 Winding Marsh Trl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10335 Winding Marsh Trl. pet-friendly?
No, 10335 Winding Marsh Trl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 10335 Winding Marsh Trl. offer parking?
Yes, 10335 Winding Marsh Trl. offers parking.
Does 10335 Winding Marsh Trl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10335 Winding Marsh Trl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10335 Winding Marsh Trl. have a pool?
No, 10335 Winding Marsh Trl. does not have a pool.
Does 10335 Winding Marsh Trl. have accessible units?
No, 10335 Winding Marsh Trl. does not have accessible units.
Does 10335 Winding Marsh Trl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10335 Winding Marsh Trl. does not have units with dishwashers.
