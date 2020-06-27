10310 Lake District Lane - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground garage tennis court volleyball court

Townhome in LAKE NONA'S East Park offers an amenity-rich community which features: walking/bike trails, basketball and tennis courts, sand volleyball court, tot lot and much more. Enter your new home from rear entry garage or covered front porch. Town-home features a well thought out open floor plan with main living downstairs including a sunny bright separate dining area.Wood laminate floors in expansive living room/foyer. Large kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space in which to work and a full set of stainless steel appliances at their disposal. Adjacent is a half bath, laundry room and access to the attached 2 car garage. All the bedrooms are upstairs and fully carpeted. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, garden tub and dual sinks. Another wonderful feature the bedroom features french doors that lead from the master bedroom to your own private balcony. The location of this property is desirable, as you are close to "Medical City", the Orlando International Airport and the theme parks. EZ access to the new Dowden exit from the 417 (Greenway) to head to Disney, Kissimmee /St. Cloud, or north for UCF/Sanford to make work travel easy. The newer Lake Nona Schools are highly rated! Wooded conservation views in East Park with large breathtaking lake with fishing pier, trails, playground, parks and sports courts for all ages.