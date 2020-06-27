All apartments in Orlando
10310 Lake District Lane - 1
Last updated August 15 2019 at 5:15 AM

10310 Lake District Lane - 1

10310 Lake District Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10310 Lake District Lane, Orlando, FL 32832
East Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Townhome in LAKE NONA'S East Park offers an amenity-rich community which features: walking/bike trails, basketball and tennis courts, sand volleyball court, tot lot and much more. Enter your new home from rear entry garage or covered front porch. Town-home features a well thought out open floor plan with main living downstairs including a sunny bright separate dining area.Wood laminate floors in expansive living room/foyer. Large kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space in which to work and a full set of stainless steel appliances at their disposal. Adjacent is a half bath, laundry room and access to the attached 2 car garage. All the bedrooms are upstairs and fully carpeted. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, garden tub and dual sinks. Another wonderful feature the bedroom features french doors that lead from the master bedroom to your own private balcony. The location of this property is desirable, as you are close to "Medical City", the Orlando International Airport and the theme parks. EZ access to the new Dowden exit from the 417 (Greenway) to head to Disney, Kissimmee /St. Cloud, or north for UCF/Sanford to make work travel easy. The newer Lake Nona Schools are highly rated! Wooded conservation views in East Park with large breathtaking lake with fishing pier, trails, playground, parks and sports courts for all ages.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10310 Lake District Lane - 1 have any available units?
10310 Lake District Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10310 Lake District Lane - 1 have?
Some of 10310 Lake District Lane - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10310 Lake District Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
10310 Lake District Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10310 Lake District Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 10310 Lake District Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 10310 Lake District Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 10310 Lake District Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 10310 Lake District Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10310 Lake District Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10310 Lake District Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 10310 Lake District Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 10310 Lake District Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 10310 Lake District Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 10310 Lake District Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10310 Lake District Lane - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
