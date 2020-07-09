All apartments in Orlando
Location

103 Osceola Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
1/1 Downtown Thorton Park Apartment - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. This large second floor 1 bedroom and 1 bath apartment is located in the Thornton Park area with easy access to all major highways and downtown Orlando. This apartment has approximately 800 square feet and features hardwood floors, central HVAC, living room, dining room, Florida room, and kitchen with refrigerator and gas stove. This unit does not have a washer and dryer and there are no washer and dryer hook-up. There is dedicated tenant parking behind the apartment. Water is included. Please call me for an appointment to see this apartment.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Chris Williams
407-896-1200 ext 219

(RLNE4619120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 S. Osceola Avenue #2 have any available units?
103 S. Osceola Avenue #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 S. Osceola Avenue #2 have?
Some of 103 S. Osceola Avenue #2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 S. Osceola Avenue #2 currently offering any rent specials?
103 S. Osceola Avenue #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 S. Osceola Avenue #2 pet-friendly?
No, 103 S. Osceola Avenue #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 103 S. Osceola Avenue #2 offer parking?
Yes, 103 S. Osceola Avenue #2 offers parking.
Does 103 S. Osceola Avenue #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 S. Osceola Avenue #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 S. Osceola Avenue #2 have a pool?
No, 103 S. Osceola Avenue #2 does not have a pool.
Does 103 S. Osceola Avenue #2 have accessible units?
No, 103 S. Osceola Avenue #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 103 S. Osceola Avenue #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 S. Osceola Avenue #2 does not have units with dishwashers.

