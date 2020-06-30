10270 Caroline Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous and spacious 4 bed/3bth with 3-car tandem garage one-story home. Well-appointed open floor plan with soaring ceiling, three-way split bedrooms, large master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bedroom with dual vanities, garden tub, and shower stall. Private guest room. All appliances included newer kitchen appliances. Great location, easy access to 417 and 528 and the Airport. Minutes to Lake Nona Medical City. Zoned for A-rated schools in Lake Nona Areas. No carpet, very nice hardwood floor in the living areas and tile in the wet areas. Great Florida Room overlooking a peaceful pond. Open front porch. Pavers driveway. Available now.