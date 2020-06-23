Amenities

1025 S. Hiawassee Rd. Unit 2216 Available 11/27/19 1/1 First Floor Condo, Water Included! - 1/1 condo on first floor available now. Brand new carpet and flooring, new cabinets and new A/C. Corner unit is overlooking the tennis court and very close to the clubhouse. Kitchen appliances, washer and dryer AS-IS are included. The community has pool, lake, clubhouse, tennis court and much more. It's about 15 to 20 minutes to Downtown Orlando, Universal Studios, 408 toll and accessible to other main roads, theme parks, and restaurants.



*Tenant is required to carry Renters Insurance



No Pets Allowed



