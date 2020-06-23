All apartments in Orlando
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:45 PM

1025 S. Hiawassee Rd. Unit 2216

1025 S Hiawassee Rd Unit 2216 · No Longer Available
Location

1025 S Hiawassee Rd Unit 2216, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
1025 S. Hiawassee Rd. Unit 2216 Available 11/27/19 1/1 First Floor Condo, Water Included! - 1/1 condo on first floor available now. Brand new carpet and flooring, new cabinets and new A/C. Corner unit is overlooking the tennis court and very close to the clubhouse. Kitchen appliances, washer and dryer AS-IS are included. The community has pool, lake, clubhouse, tennis court and much more. It's about 15 to 20 minutes to Downtown Orlando, Universal Studios, 408 toll and accessible to other main roads, theme parks, and restaurants.

*Tenant is required to carry Renters Insurance

Visit our website at, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4620413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

