10168 Hartford Maroon RD unit #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park parking playground pool bbq/grill garage pet friendly tennis court

Amazing Townhouse in Lake Nona - MUST SEE! - Stunning 3 Bedroom / 2.5 bath, Two-Story Townhome w/ Detached Garage. Located in the tranquil exclusive gated community of Water's Edge at Lake Nona. This property is in 'Like New' condition w/ only one previous owner and has been meticulously cared for. Home features an open layout with large ceramic tile flooring throughout the first floor. Kitchen includes 42" dark-wood cabinets and granite counter-tops. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master suite has a large bathroom with a walk-in closet. Through the back door, leads to a small cozy patio facing the conservation area and the 1 car garage. Perfect choice for a maintenance-free lifestyle as this beautiful community offers access to beautiful Lake Nona that includes a boat ramp and dock, Community Pool, Clubhouse, Basketball Court, Tennis Court, playground, BBQ area, Nature Trails and a Dog Park. Convenient to the new Medical City, VA Hospital and UCF Medical Facility. Easy commute to the airport w/ easy access to major roads and hwys.



Please call the realtor, Jose Rojo 786-502-6162



No Pets Allowed



