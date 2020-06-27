All apartments in Orlando
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

10168 Hartford Maroon RD unit #3

10168 Hartford Maroon Road · No Longer Available
Location

10168 Hartford Maroon Road, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Amazing Townhouse in Lake Nona - MUST SEE! - Stunning 3 Bedroom / 2.5 bath, Two-Story Townhome w/ Detached Garage. Located in the tranquil exclusive gated community of Water's Edge at Lake Nona. This property is in 'Like New' condition w/ only one previous owner and has been meticulously cared for. Home features an open layout with large ceramic tile flooring throughout the first floor. Kitchen includes 42" dark-wood cabinets and granite counter-tops. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master suite has a large bathroom with a walk-in closet. Through the back door, leads to a small cozy patio facing the conservation area and the 1 car garage. Perfect choice for a maintenance-free lifestyle as this beautiful community offers access to beautiful Lake Nona that includes a boat ramp and dock, Community Pool, Clubhouse, Basketball Court, Tennis Court, playground, BBQ area, Nature Trails and a Dog Park. Convenient to the new Medical City, VA Hospital and UCF Medical Facility. Easy commute to the airport w/ easy access to major roads and hwys.

Please call the realtor, Jose Rojo 786-502-6162

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4997963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10168 Hartford Maroon RD unit #3 have any available units?
10168 Hartford Maroon RD unit #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10168 Hartford Maroon RD unit #3 have?
Some of 10168 Hartford Maroon RD unit #3's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10168 Hartford Maroon RD unit #3 currently offering any rent specials?
10168 Hartford Maroon RD unit #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10168 Hartford Maroon RD unit #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10168 Hartford Maroon RD unit #3 is pet friendly.
Does 10168 Hartford Maroon RD unit #3 offer parking?
Yes, 10168 Hartford Maroon RD unit #3 offers parking.
Does 10168 Hartford Maroon RD unit #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10168 Hartford Maroon RD unit #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10168 Hartford Maroon RD unit #3 have a pool?
Yes, 10168 Hartford Maroon RD unit #3 has a pool.
Does 10168 Hartford Maroon RD unit #3 have accessible units?
No, 10168 Hartford Maroon RD unit #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 10168 Hartford Maroon RD unit #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10168 Hartford Maroon RD unit #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
