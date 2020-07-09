All apartments in Orlando
10147 Hartford Maroon Road - 1

10147 Hartford Maroon Road · (407) 480-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10147 Hartford Maroon Road, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1394 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom. Townhouse in the desirable Lake Nona Waters Edge at Northlake Park. This Town home is within walking distance to clubhouse. The Water's Edge at Lake Nona community features COUNTLESS amenities. Set on the shores of Lake Nona alongside a waterfront park, fishing pier, boat dock, and boat storage area. 24hrs security gate. FREE YMCA gym membership, outdoor pool, private basketball/tennis courts, Furnished club house for events, nature trails, playground, and BBQ area. The landscaping is included. Minutes from the new McCoy Community Park with baseball/softball fields, playground, park and more. Orlando international Airport only 10 miles away, Great Restaurants, a Central Hub for food and fun, offering outdoor venues, food truck-style eateries, live music, playground and beach volleyball court among other great restaurants. Lake Nona offers A-rated schools, the USTA National training Center, Nemours Hospital, new VA Hospital, Lake Nona Valencia College and Lake Nona UCF Medical School.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10147 Hartford Maroon Road - 1 have any available units?
10147 Hartford Maroon Road - 1 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10147 Hartford Maroon Road - 1 have?
Some of 10147 Hartford Maroon Road - 1's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10147 Hartford Maroon Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
10147 Hartford Maroon Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10147 Hartford Maroon Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 10147 Hartford Maroon Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 10147 Hartford Maroon Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 10147 Hartford Maroon Road - 1 offers parking.
Does 10147 Hartford Maroon Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10147 Hartford Maroon Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10147 Hartford Maroon Road - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 10147 Hartford Maroon Road - 1 has a pool.
Does 10147 Hartford Maroon Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 10147 Hartford Maroon Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 10147 Hartford Maroon Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10147 Hartford Maroon Road - 1 has units with dishwashers.
