Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

10135 Hartford Maroon Road

10135 Hartford Maroon Road · (407) 339-5797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10135 Hartford Maroon Road, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10135 Hartford Maroon Road · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1330 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
***LIKE NEW! BEAUTIFUL 3 BR / 2.5 BATH / 2 CAR GARAGE (LAKE NONA) - ***APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY ***This Fabulous two-story, corner unit, Townhome features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath, 1 car garage. Stainless steel appliances including Washer and Dryer, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen.
Located in the highly desirable Lake Nona area in the very safe Guard gated community of Lake Nona Preserve. Home features a great open floor plan perfectly laid out for entertaining all your friends and family. Kitchen has plenty of storage space with oversize 42" cabinets with crown molding and granite counter tops. All bedrooms are located on the second floor. Spacious Master and walk in closet. Master bathroom has both garden tub and separate shower, with popular dual sinks. Separate laundry room. Free YMCA family membership for residents. Lawn care included!

Take advantage of all the great amenities Waters Edge offers - huge private dock on Lake Nona, lake access & ramp for boating, sailing and fishing, guard-gated community, YMCA membership, pool, tennis, basketball courts, playgrounds, dog-park and it's all included in the community HOA. Situated in a wonderful location near the 528, 417, Orlando International Airport & Medical City.

Must See! Will Not Last! O/O

(RLNE5820967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10135 Hartford Maroon Road have any available units?
10135 Hartford Maroon Road has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10135 Hartford Maroon Road have?
Some of 10135 Hartford Maroon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10135 Hartford Maroon Road currently offering any rent specials?
10135 Hartford Maroon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10135 Hartford Maroon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10135 Hartford Maroon Road is pet friendly.
Does 10135 Hartford Maroon Road offer parking?
Yes, 10135 Hartford Maroon Road does offer parking.
Does 10135 Hartford Maroon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10135 Hartford Maroon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10135 Hartford Maroon Road have a pool?
Yes, 10135 Hartford Maroon Road has a pool.
Does 10135 Hartford Maroon Road have accessible units?
No, 10135 Hartford Maroon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10135 Hartford Maroon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10135 Hartford Maroon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
