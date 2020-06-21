10135 Hartford Maroon Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dogs allowed garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

***LIKE NEW! BEAUTIFUL 3 BR / 2.5 BATH / 2 CAR GARAGE (LAKE NONA) - ***APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY ***This Fabulous two-story, corner unit, Townhome features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath, 1 car garage. Stainless steel appliances including Washer and Dryer, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen.

.

Located in the highly desirable Lake Nona area in the very safe Guard gated community of Lake Nona Preserve. Home features a great open floor plan perfectly laid out for entertaining all your friends and family. Kitchen has plenty of storage space with oversize 42" cabinets with crown molding and granite counter tops. All bedrooms are located on the second floor. Spacious Master and walk in closet. Master bathroom has both garden tub and separate shower, with popular dual sinks. Separate laundry room. Free YMCA family membership for residents. Lawn care included!



Take advantage of all the great amenities Waters Edge offers - huge private dock on Lake Nona, lake access & ramp for boating, sailing and fishing, guard-gated community, YMCA membership, pool, tennis, basketball courts, playgrounds, dog-park and it's all included in the community HOA. Situated in a wonderful location near the 528, 417, Orlando International Airport & Medical City.



Must See! Will Not Last! O/O



(RLNE5820967)