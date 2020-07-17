10134 Caroline Park Drive

Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

Charming home! Ready for immediately occupancy. Home situated in a private sizable lot, back to conservation. Front water/pond view; no front and rear neighbors. Family room separated, great living and dining rooms combo. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Three-way split bedroom plan for privacy. Tile floor through-out living and wet areas and carpet in all bedrooms. Large master suite with huge sitting room. Great schools. Conveniently located in Lake Nona area, easy access to 417, 528 minutes to Airport, beaches and attractions.