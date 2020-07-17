All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 10134 Caroline Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
10134 Caroline Park Drive
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:16 PM

10134 Caroline Park Drive

10134 Caroline Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
East Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10134 Caroline Park Drive, Orlando, FL 32832
East Park

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Charming home! Ready for immediately occupancy. Home situated in a private sizable lot, back to conservation. Front water/pond view; no front and rear neighbors. Family room separated, great living and dining rooms combo. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Three-way split bedroom plan for privacy. Tile floor through-out living and wet areas and carpet in all bedrooms. Large master suite with huge sitting room. Great schools. Conveniently located in Lake Nona area, easy access to 417, 528 minutes to Airport, beaches and attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10134 Caroline Park Drive have any available units?
10134 Caroline Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 10134 Caroline Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10134 Caroline Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10134 Caroline Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10134 Caroline Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 10134 Caroline Park Drive offer parking?
No, 10134 Caroline Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10134 Caroline Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10134 Caroline Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10134 Caroline Park Drive have a pool?
No, 10134 Caroline Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10134 Caroline Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 10134 Caroline Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10134 Caroline Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10134 Caroline Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10134 Caroline Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10134 Caroline Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
Adele Place
7595 Sun Tree Cir
Orlando, FL 32807
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street
Orlando, FL 32804

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach