10076 Silver Laurel Way
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

10076 Silver Laurel Way

10076 Silver Laurel Way · No Longer Available
Location

10076 Silver Laurel Way, Orlando, FL 32832
East Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Available 08/02/19 3 bedroom + den overlooking pond in Lake Nona area - Property Id: 135314

3 bedrooms plus den/office, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. 1 story single family home with a covered patio, overlooking a small lake with fountain to the rear. The home also has a covered porch at the front. Bedrooms, family room, office/den, and hallways have real wood flooring. No carpet. The kitchen, which has an island unit with a breakfast bar, is tiled, as is the nook.
Enjoy the beautiful sunsets from your own back yard. Basketball, tennis, playgound, beach volleyball, trail around the lake.
Ready to move in August.
East Park, Lake Nona area. Call or email to view.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135314p
Property Id 135314

(RLNE5015220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

