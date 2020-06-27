10076 Silver Laurel Way

Amenities
Available 08/02/19 3 bedroom + den overlooking pond in Lake Nona area - Property Id: 135314
3 bedrooms plus den/office, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. 1 story single family home with a covered patio, overlooking a small lake with fountain to the rear. The home also has a covered porch at the front. Bedrooms, family room, office/den, and hallways have real wood flooring. No carpet. The kitchen, which has an island unit with a breakfast bar, is tiled, as is the nook.
Enjoy the beautiful sunsets from your own back yard. Basketball, tennis, playgound, beach volleyball, trail around the lake.
Ready to move in August.
East Park, Lake Nona area. Call or email to view.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135314p
Property Id 135314
(RLNE5015220)